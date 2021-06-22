LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce’ is the topic of discussion today after Trick Daddy’s recent Clubhouse conversation went viral. He said that Beyonce’ can’t sing the show discusses if the Houston performer can sing or not.

In other news, Chris Brown has another domestic dispute getting pinned on him. A woman is claiming that Chris Brown allegedly slapped a woman so hard that her weave came out. Hear these stories and more in the tea.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Can Sing?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com