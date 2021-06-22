Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Can Sing?!

Beyonce’ is the topic of discussion today after Trick Daddy’s recent Clubhouse conversation went viral. He said that Beyonce’ can’t sing the show discusses if the Houston performer can sing or not.
In other news, Chris Brown has another domestic dispute getting pinned on him. A woman is claiming that Chris Brown allegedly slapped a woman so hard that her weave came out. Hear these stories and more in the tea.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Whew Chile: The BeyHive Attacks Trick Daddy For Saying Beyonce' Can't Sing [VIDEO]
Whew Chile: The BeyHive Attacks Trick Daddy For Saying Beyonce' Can't Sing [VIDEO]
1.
1 of 12
chile....i KNOW trick daddy ain’t taking about THEE BEYONĆE GISELLE KNOWLES CARTER pic.twitter.com/wD77M7DME9— Takiya LaNiece (@GlamGodKia) June 22, 2021
2.
2 of 12
Must be two Beyonce's bc I know Trick Daddy can't be talking about Blue Ivy's mama.— Excessively & Openly Black & Proud (@KoffeeNKarma) June 22, 2021
Not Tina's daughter. Can't be talking about Solange Big Sister.
Ain't no way he said that about Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter AKA Mrs.MyMicAlwaysOn
3.
3 of 12
The beehive coming for Trick Daddy: pic.twitter.com/DKGfJWf5gE— Elephant_Heart (@HeartElephant) June 22, 2021
4.
4 of 12
TRICK DADDY THUS WHY YO RESTAURANT TRASH I WAITED OVER 2 HOURS WITH MY FAMILY FOR FOOD JUST TO GET SUM SMALL FRIED CHICKEN WINGS AND DRY RICE AND YALL WAS OUT OF ALL THE DRINKS BUT LEMONADE TOO I DONT WANNA HEAR NOTHING FROM YO MOUTH https://t.co/kqjXyNG6LH pic.twitter.com/UuH5mZNAwd— cici • HAPPY THEO DAY • check pinned (@theospinkhair) June 22, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Trick Daddy: Beyoncé can’t sing— Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyBunny_54) June 22, 2021
Beyhive: pic.twitter.com/ZW38kb778M
6.6 of 12
7.
7 of 12
Trick Daddy : “ Beyoncé can’t sing and Jay-Z isn’t the greatest rapper alive “— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) June 22, 2021
Black Twitter : pic.twitter.com/ybMZEAwISF
8.8 of 12
9.
9 of 12
Trick daddy. You already out here looking like the melted brownie inside of a kid cuisine dinner.— Tyco (@Careshurr) June 22, 2021
Don’t speak about Beyonce
10.
10 of 12
Since trick daddy talking about Beyoncé can’t sing here’s a video of Khia roasting him pic.twitter.com/MMfQFVgoRI— des . (@desvanlowe) June 22, 2021
11.
11 of 12
Beyoncé literally wrote survivor and that song is bigger than Trick Daddy’s entire catalogue , but she doesn’t write? Y’all gon stop mentioning Beyoncé’s name for likes and shares.— Forrest Gump (@AyooTravv) June 22, 2021
12.
12 of 12
Actual photo of the moment Trick Daddy made the comment "Beyoncé can't sing". pic.twitter.com/5n3IbOXWha— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 22, 2021
Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Can Sing?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com