After Border Backlash From Conservatives, Kamala Harris Is Set To Go South

Harris is scheduled to stop in El Paso, Texas on Friday, a significant intersection area for migrants traveling to the United States.

Vice President Harris Holds Listening Session With Advocates On Voting Rights

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the U.S. Mexico border on Friday, weeks after she was pressed by conservatives and some members of her own party over the issue. Harris will stop in El Paso, Texas, according to POLITICO, a significant intersection area for migrants traveling to the United States.

The criticism rang loud as Harris made her first international trip visiting Guatemala and Mexico since taking office. Republicans and some of their supporters took issue with Harris skipping a border visit during the trip as Harris steps into the role assigned by President Joe Biden, to oversee the influx of migrants flocking to the border, often fleeing violence and persecution.

After her trip, Harris explained her position on migration at the southern border after a tense exchange with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

“Listen, I care about what’s happening on the border,” Harris stated. “I’m in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration. There may be some who think that that is not important, but it is my firm belief that if we care about what’s happening at the border, we better care about the root causes and address that.”

However, a large part of the critique comes from Donald Trump and his supporters. Trump is expected to visit the area next week with a group of Republican lawmakers, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history,” Trump said in a Wednesday statement obtained by NBC News. “And now, it is by far the worst in American history. If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!”

The White House hit back at Trump via a message from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“She has also said that when it was the right time, she would go to the border,” Psaki said.

Harris’ upcoming trip will undoubtedly be watched from all sides as some progressives took issue with Harris’ warning to migrants during her infamous “Do not come” speech in Guatemala.

There is no shortage of Black history being made in the year 2021. This time around, Vice President Kamala Harris has become the highest-ranking Black woman government official in U.S. history to make a foreign trip. Guatemala literally rolled out the red carpet as the first woman and first Black vice president of the United States touched down on Sunday for her maiden trip abroad for President Joe Biden's administration to address the immigration crisis at America's southern border. However, not everybody in Guatemala was happy that Harris was visiting. https://twitter.com/VP/status/1401754616753176576?s=20 The trip is part of Harris' duties as assigned by Biden to figure out how to effectively -- and humanely -- handle the influx of migrants seeking citizenship following the massive failure in that arena by President Donald Trump and his administration, which separated families at the border, caged the children and deported the adults. Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during a bilateral meeting to address the root causes of migration from Central America. The vice president was among multiple government officials from both countries to meet at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura in Guatemala City. "The goal of the vice president's trip is to deepen our strategic partnership and bilateral relationship with both the Guatemalan and Mexican governments to advance a comprehensive strategy to tackle the causes of migration," Harris' spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told CNN. While the talks got underway inside the opulent building that is the equivalent of Guatemala's White House, protesters outside demonstrated against Harris' presence in their country. Photos showed protesters carrying signs in English as well as Spanish that implored Harris to "mind your own business" and "go home" and saying she was "not welcome." https://twitter.com/Rob_Noorollah/status/1401943514695364610?s=20 Back home in the U.S., Harris was the subject of false media reports centered on her new immigration role. A reporter with the conservative tabloid New York Post was forced to quit in April after writing without offering any proof that undocumented migrant minors arriving at the border were being greeted by American officials with copies of a children’s book written by the vice president. Previously, Harris hosted a virtual bilateral meeting on the same topic with Giammattei in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 26. [caption id="attachment_4162144" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Harris meets virtually with President of the Republic of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei on April 26. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Following the meeting in Guatemala, Harris was scheduled to travel to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to "attend roundtable discussions with entrepreneurs and labor leaders," NBC News reported. But considering the important role that Mexico plays with immigration to the U.S. -- migrants traveling through Central America typically must pass through Guatemala before getting to Mexico, from where they cross into any number of border states like Texas, Arizona and California -- chances are those talks will also address America's migrant crisis while the vice president is in Central America. The meeting in Mexico may even touch on Trump's infamous border wall that Democrats and the Mexican government alike vehemently opposed. Harris' flight to Guatemala was delayed by several hours due to a technical issue that forced her plane to make a U-turn to Andrews Air Force Base. Sanders told reporters that there were "no major safety concerns" on the aircraft that she referred to as "an Air Force Boeing modified 757," Axios reported. Prior to Harris' trip this week, other high-ranking Black American women to travel abroad for the U.S. government include Condoleezza Rice, President George W. Bush's Secretary of State, and Susan Rice, who served as former President Barack Obama's national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations. Scroll down to see some scenes from Guatemala during Kamala Harris' first foreign trip as vice president of the United States.

After Border Backlash From Conservatives, Kamala Harris Is Set To Go South  was originally published on newsone.com

