LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Jared Bell, who is known for his role of Drake Parker in Nickelodeon’s hit sitcom ‘Drake & Josh,’ entered his plea virtually during a pretrial hearing on June 23 for actions that took place from when he was in Cleveland.

Bell “pleaded guilty to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor” during his hearing, in which he had appeared via Zoom.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In October 2018, the 15-year-old victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada regarding an incident that occurred between her and Bell in 2017 at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city’s East Bank of The Flats district, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, which conducted the subsequent investigation.

It was then “determined” that the underage victim had attended Bell’s concert in Cleveland back in 2017 after she and the Nickelodeon star had started a relationship several years before that event took place, even with Bell, now 34, contacting the teen and sending her “inappropriate social media messages.”

Bell’s sentencing is scheduled to take place next month.

Here is video of the pretrial hearing below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Archuleta and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Zoom, Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

‘Drake & Josh’s’ Jared Bell Pleads Guilty in Cleveland Court Case was originally published on wzakcleveland.com