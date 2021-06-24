Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bad Gal Rih Rih and her hot boy A$AP Rocky stepped out for a night on the town in New York City. The pair had a cute little date night at Barcade. In typical Rihanna fashion, the beauty and fashion mogul stopped traffic in a vintage Christian Dior slip dress by Galliano from 2002, a Christian Dior Masai necklace, Fendi Baguette bag, Tom Ford sandals, and a pink fuzzy bucket hat.

The couple looked super-cute as they walked hand and hand through the streets, even stopping to converse with fans and sign a few autographs.

What’s even cuter about the couple sighting is that they both didn’t shy away from PDA. Rihanna hasn’t verbally confirmed the relationship, but her actions speak loudly. A$AP Rocky made it known in an interview with GQ Magazine that he was very much in love with the award-winning singer.

The days of capturing Rihanna’s street style on random nights in New York and Los Angeles are in full swing. The style icon inspires us the most on those days that she steps out wearing whatever the heck she wants to wear. I’m looking forward to seeing what else she brings this summer. What do you think? Are you feelin’ the singer’s Christian Dior slip dress and fuzzy hat?

