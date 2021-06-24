Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jini Thornton Explains How Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Work [WATCH]

Jini Thornton joins the show to explain the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments that will roll out on July 15th.  Families will receive up to $1,800 in cash through December for their children.  Some people want to opt out because the tax credit has some disadvantages.  Our money expert explains everything and answers listeners’ questions about how the payments work.

50 Cent Endorses Trump Because Of Joe Biden’s Tax Plan

[caption id="attachment_917527" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty[/caption] If we know anything about 50 Cent, the man knows the fine art of making the news. Via an Instagram post, “Fofty” shared his intentions to put his vote behind President Donald Trump in opposition to Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan should he become president.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! The artist born Curtis Jackson shared a screenshot of what regions in the United States would have the highest tax rate under Biden’s tax plan, which aims its sights at those who earn over $400,000. New York City, 50’s birthplace, would be just under California at 62 percent to which the Queens rapper and mogul isn’t supporting one bit. “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind,” 50 wrote in a caption for the image. Naturally, the MAGA-bots have been swarming throughout the post since it went up earlier on Monday, and the rapper’s name has been trending on Twitter for a better part of the evening. Biden’s plans have been fodder for the Trump campaign although their attempts to frame the plan as a hike upon middle-class workers have been largely debunked by journalists far and wide. We’ve got those reactions to 50 Cent’s endorsement of Trump below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGiai3nHu9f/ — Photo: Getty SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Trolls Will Smith After Entanglement Jig: “F*ck You 50” We Be Trumpin: 15 Black Celebs Who Broke Bread With Or Supported Trump Diddy Warns Of ‘A Race War’ As He Launches New Political Party ‘To Get Trump Out Of Office’ HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

