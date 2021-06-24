Jini Thornton Explains How Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Work [WATCH]

Jini Thornton joins the show to explain the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments that will roll out on July 15th. Families will receive up to $1,800 in cash through December for their children. Some people want to opt out because the tax credit has some disadvantages. Our money expert explains everything and answers listeners’ questions about how the payments work.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
50 Cent Endorses Trump Because Of Joe Biden’s Tax Plan
50 Cent Endorses Trump Because Of Joe Biden’s Tax Plan
1.1 of 15
2.
2 of 15
50 Cent ain’t worth two quarters. https://t.co/aD37Dn6vZV— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 19, 2020
3.
3 of 15
Kanye West, Ice Cube, and now 50 Cent?— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 19, 2020
50 Cent is saying he knows Trump is racist but it's fine because he doesn't want to pay higher taxes?
Selling out the Black community & supporting a racist authoritarian weeks before he loses is foolish, but thanks for exposing yourselves.
4.
4 of 15
50 cent ain’t bout to pay no 62% for taxes... he wants TRUMP in office pic.twitter.com/q6wmUqSwN5— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 19, 2020
5.
5 of 15
50 Cent literally just declared himself a MAGA lunatic because he doesn’t want to pay more in taxes than impoverished Americans. How nice of him to show he’s part of the same redhat wearing money grifting group as Ice Cube and Kanye West. Makes me physically ill.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 19, 2020
6.
6 of 15
50 Cent can go fuck himself for choosing his personal wealth over the health of the nation— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 19, 2020
What a selfish piece of shit pic.twitter.com/R9QzUPGtGf
7.
7 of 15
50 Cent endorsing Donald Trump is everything you need to know about how fucked up the state of men in hip-hop are.— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 19, 2020
He's literally endorsing a white supremacist because of taxes...all of that talk about supporting our own communities, businesses, and equity -- out the window.
8.8 of 15
9.
9 of 15
BREAKING: 50 Cent thinks he shouldn't pay more taxes even though he's worth $30 million— Chip Franklin🏛InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) October 19, 2020
10.
10 of 15
Funny because for many years Trump paid less that 50 Cent in federal income taxes. https://t.co/3czZAYatS5— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 19, 2020
11.
11 of 15
50 Cent doesnt care that "Trump doesnt like Black people." Folks making over $400k paying fair taxes is too much for him.— Clay 'Critical Thinking Theory' Cane (@claycane) October 19, 2020
Think of the folks who made under $100k who made him millions.
Greed over community. Black folks exploiting Black folks. Black capitalism won’t save us. pic.twitter.com/sXgQRilkd5
12.
12 of 15
Now y'all are shocked & angry at 50 Cent for endorsing Trump. (Whether it's a troll or not.) Maybe stop putting your political faith in wealthy celebrities (including rappers) and start supporting your local political activist groups who may actually have your interests in mind.— Myke C-Town Ⓥ (@mykectown) October 19, 2020
13.
13 of 15
"I was always a 50 cent fan" pic.twitter.com/luGoYbAolK— Iso (@Isozzzz) October 19, 2020
14.
14 of 15
50 Cent is voting for tRump because he doesn't want to pay taxes. Guess he wants to get on the $750 a year plan too! Fuck you 50!!!!— Amy Lynn🧦❤️ (@AmyAThatcher) October 19, 2020
15.
15 of 15
If you're living pay check to pay check and agreeing with 50 Cent, that is some backward ass shit.— 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) October 19, 2020
Jini Thornton Explains How Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Work [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com