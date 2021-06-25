Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon’s Father Says THIS Is The REAL Reason He’s Having So Many Kids [WATCH]

Nick Cannon’s father, James Cannon is speaking on his son reproducing a plethora of kids at the same time.  Nick claims that he’s dealing with a lot of health issues and basically is living life to the fullest. In a recent interview, he explained, “When you experience near-death situations – life-threatening situations – it’s honest, it’s real. I feel like ‘Yo, I’m running out of time.’ Every time I think I’m doing good, then I got to go back to the f***ing hospital. Almost died this time [due to] the blood clots and s**t.”

Well now Nick’s father is putting in his two cents and he says, the real reason is that Nick is pro-life.  James says that he’s against abortion and believes that children are a blessing.

‘I believe children are blessings. And I teach my son, “Make as much money as you can, and have as many children as you can,”‘ he said. “If a woman is worth having sex with, she’s worth having a baby with.” That’s what I’m teaching my sons. Let her be of quality, don’t sleep with women you wouldn’t have babies with, you’re tripping.’

Hear how the show feels about this perspective and also what Wendy Williams had to say about Da Brat.

[caption id="attachment_10288715" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty[/caption] Nick Cannon has kept busy in the pandemic, even if we aren’t talking about the return of Wild ‘N Out or his upcoming talk show on FOX. The television mogul welcomed his fifth and sixth children with Abby De La Rosa on Monday (June 14), even as he was rumored to have another baby on the way with model Alyssa Scott. De La Rossa took to Instagram to share the bundles of joy as well as their names. So world, meet Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CQMu4X7p-eR/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2a9fbc64-209b-46e7-9f3f-6caef7099d8a If you’re busy making a “zillionaire” joke in your head over the name of Cannon’s new baby boy, you’re not alone. Social media decided to have a field day with the latest Cannon offspring in good humor and decent taste. Plus if you’re trying to break down Mixolydian, the name is Greek in origin and refers to the name applied to one of the ancient Greek harmoniai or tonoi, based on a particular octave species or scale; one of the medieval church modes; a modern musical mode or diatonic scale, related to the medieval mode. Zion and Zillion are the latest set of twins for Cannon. He and his ex-wife Mariah Carey are parents to Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, who turned 10 in 2021. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.instagram.com/p/CJmz5UQA9AM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a501af95-8080-4ee4-bd26-7b28cba169c7 https://www.instagram.com/p/CJKCY_mAj9H/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=78c7473a-0e5f-4bf7-8c2f-aa85d91121f2 Cannon’s third and fourth children are with model Brittany Bell. The two have a son, Golden Sagon Cannon, born in 2017, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, born in 2020. SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! https://www.instagram.com/p/CLmp0cNJBp_/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1ff79a1f-1e2b-4a50-a46c-125553a75755 https://www.instagram.com/p/CNMcSnspluT/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b421d0a8-4970-43a8-985f-9b6a53620cdf This brings us back to Zion and Zillion – and how social media couldn’t help but wonder about Nick being super fertile and the unique names he and his parents give the children. See more reactions below. SEE ALSO: Maury Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Nick Cannon Allegedly Getting A Wild-N-Out Model Pregnant SEE ALSO: Nick Cannon Expecting 2nd Set Of Twins [PHOTOS] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon’s Father Says THIS Is The REAL Reason He’s Having So Many Kids [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

