Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon’s Father Says THIS Is The REAL Reason He’s Having So Many Kids [WATCH]

Nick Cannon’s father, James Cannon is speaking on his son reproducing a plethora of kids at the same time. Nick claims that he’s dealing with a lot of health issues and basically is living life to the fullest. In a recent interview, he explained, “When you experience near-death situations – life-threatening situations – it’s honest, it’s real. I feel like ‘Yo, I’m running out of time.’ Every time I think I’m doing good, then I got to go back to the f***ing hospital. Almost died this time [due to] the blood clots and s**t.”
Well now Nick’s father is putting in his two cents and he says, the real reason is that Nick is pro-life. James says that he’s against abortion and believes that children are a blessing.
‘I believe children are blessings. And I teach my son, “Make as much money as you can, and have as many children as you can,”‘ he said. “If a woman is worth having sex with, she’s worth having a baby with.” That’s what I’m teaching my sons. Let her be of quality, don’t sleep with women you wouldn’t have babies with, you’re tripping.’
Hear how the show feels about this perspective and also what Wendy Williams had to say about Da Brat.
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names
1. Furniture?!
1 of 16
Nick Cannon named his twin boys Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 17, 2021
I said that shit out loud and my furniture started floating.
2.
2 of 16
This how the doctor gotta be every time Nick Cannon have a kid pic.twitter.com/wUX6dNAhKl— First Brokage (@bmthreezy) June 17, 2021
3.
3 of 16
Nick cannon kids gon be those ppl that go by their nickname their whole life https://t.co/2NsDEThiSQ— Papi HATHAWAY 🇯🇲 (@HeadcACE1906) June 17, 2021
4.
4 of 16
Nick Cannon’s kids when they are old enough to comprehend their names: pic.twitter.com/1Eop4Yxcy8— Honey bunches of throats(He/Him/His) (@king_jackson43) June 17, 2021
5.
5 of 16
Nick Cannon: Zillion Heir got a nice ring to it.— Kam (@kamJnelson) June 17, 2021
Everybody: pic.twitter.com/1bkMJt5zaI
6.
6 of 16
nick cannon named his child "zillion heir cannon"... zillionaire... pic.twitter.com/Gue7k5LMUT— 𝔰𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔥 FAN ACCOUNT (@mariahslefttit) June 17, 2021
7.7 of 16
8.
8 of 16
Nick Cannon had another set of twins pic.twitter.com/yeALHaPygo— LANDO (@LandoSoReal) June 17, 2021
9.
9 of 16
nick cannon b naming his children kingdom hearts spells— c*ipfo*d (@crxpfxrd) June 17, 2021
10.
10 of 16
NICK CANNON SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO NAME CHILDREN!— Miss Lady Shadow ❤️ (@MissLadyShadow) June 17, 2021
Mixolydian ?????? REALLY? Shit, I wish my parents would try to name me after an antibiotic pic.twitter.com/crVDohmjAB
11.
11 of 16
Nick Cannon really out here naming children after a untold amount of currency. Cmon now lol pic.twitter.com/96aoNWXWRY— monarch (@Quotemeorelse) June 17, 2021
12.
12 of 16
When you see that Nick Cannon named his kid Zillion Heir pic.twitter.com/R5X2OzsBOI— JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) June 17, 2021
13.
13 of 16
Nick Cannon named his kid Zillion Heir but what is more surprising is the mother went along with it pic.twitter.com/qfCPt1GvbT— I said what I said!!! (@Jennife56382753) June 17, 2021
14.
14 of 16
Nick Cannon named one of his twins Zillion Heir. He needs to be stopped— TRB (@TaylorReneeeB) June 16, 2021
15.
15 of 16
Nick Cannon got his baby out here unapproved by the FDA pic.twitter.com/lA0IGVTa6h— ɴɪᴄʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴍɪᴄʀᴏ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙ (@BarkyBoogz) June 17, 2021
16.
16 of 16
*US birth rate going down*— Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) June 17, 2021
Nick Cannon: pic.twitter.com/FoTQVey74Q
