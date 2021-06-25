Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMAZON-BLIGE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Living legend and musical icon Mary J. Blige attended the premiere of her new documentary, Mary J Blige’s My Life, looking like the Queen that she is. The 50-year-old singer served style and grace in an Alexandre Vauthier SS21 Couture fringed ensemble and Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals.

"Mary J Blige's My Life" New York Premiere

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

 

Styled by Jason Rembert, the two went for an ultra glamorous look, with a vintage 90’s style updo. This hairstyle was one of many signature hairstyles worn by Mary. In her My Life documentary, they will explore the highs and lows of her career, as well as her contribution to Black culture. Mary was known for serving looks and lyrics that inspired an entire generation and beyond.

Our beloved Mary has only gotten better with time. Not only is she still setting trends with her infamous blonde bombshell look, she’s giving all these younger women a run for their money. The award-winning singer has been serving curves on her Instagram page.

If you haven’t checked out My Life on Amazon Prime then you’re missing out on an opportunity to witness Mary tell her story. She gets vulnerable about the struggles that led her to create the one album that would change her life forever.

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To Sunday’s Best In Cute Gucci Crop Top

Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy

Mary J Blige And Simone I. Smith Launch Their Latest Jewelry Collection, Fly Girls

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close