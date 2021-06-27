Celebrity News
Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump In Bejeweled Bodysuit On The BET Awards

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

If you’re watching the 2021 BET Awards, rapper Cardi B just announced her pregnancy in a bejeweled black catsuit with mesh baby bump cutout. The Internet is in a frenzy.

Cardi B made the big reveal during a performance with Migos. This makes baby number two with husband Offset, who was by her side while she danced to their new collaboration “Type Sh*t.”

Cardi took a page out of her own book, revealing her pregnancy on a major TV appearance. If you don’t remember, she broke news to the world she was expecting baby Kulture on SNL.

Cardi posted the official announcement on social media. She shared a maternity photo with the caption, “#2.”

Cardi was nominated for five BET awards including, “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” “Viewer’s Choice Award” and “Video Of The Year.” The Up megastar has a lot to celebrate. Congrats!

