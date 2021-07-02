LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Concerned About Delta Variant

As Ohio lifted its health orders after over a year, there is a new concern in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic that is hitting the state.
That would be the Delta Variant risk, where it is supposed to be a lot more severe, and Governor Mike DeWine is not taking this new health threat lightly.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“The concern is the delta variant continues to multiply in Ohio, and we have some counties that are only 20 to 30 percent vaccinated,” he said. “I really worry particularly about those counties — what’s going to happen when that variant gets into the county and starts multiplying?”
Despite some adjustments made in California over masks and facial coverings regardless of vaccination, Ohio has no plans as of right now to follow suit:
“Well, I don’t have any plans at this point to do that,” he said. “I think the important thing now is for people just to be careful, exercise good judgment — understand the number of people in your county that have been vaccinated because that’s really the indicator. If you’re in one of the counties that has not been vaccinated very much, your risk is much, much higher particularly because of this delta variant that’s moving throughout Ohio.”
Expect Ohio to encourage more of its residents to get vaccinated if they have not done so yet.
