CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Concerned About Delta Variant

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Home Health Aids face Danger from PPE Shortage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

As Ohio lifted its health orders after over a year, there is a new concern in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic that is hitting the state.

That would be the Delta Variant risk, where it is supposed to be a lot more severe, and Governor Mike DeWine is not taking this new health threat lightly.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The concern is the delta variant continues to multiply in Ohio, and we have some counties that are only 20 to 30 percent vaccinated,” he said. “I really worry particularly about those counties — what’s going to happen when that variant gets into the county and starts multiplying?”

Despite some adjustments made in California over masks and facial coverings regardless of vaccination, Ohio has no plans as of right now to follow suit:

“Well, I don’t have any plans at this point to do that,” he said. “I think the important thing now is for people just to be careful, exercise good judgment — understand the number of people in your county that have been vaccinated because that’s really the indicator. If you’re in one of the counties that has not been vaccinated very much, your risk is much, much higher particularly because of this delta variant that’s moving throughout Ohio.”

Expect Ohio to encourage more of its residents to get vaccinated if they have not done so yet.

Click here to read more.

 

Article and First and Second Video Courtesy of WCMH NBC4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of BRAD LEE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

7 photos Launch gallery

Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

Continue reading Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

[caption id="attachment_3490027" align="alignnone" width="586"] Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty[/caption]   Ohio Governor Mike Dewine address the Buckeye state with a very serious warning for the state.  Ohio is in the midst of its third and largest spike. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] All of Ohio is in a critical state, the week of November 4th 104 Ohioans died, November 10th the state had the highest number of cases in a single day of 6,500.    DeWine stated that attending gatherings can be extremely dangerous and to please stay home when you can. DeWine has asked that Ohioans wear a mask “that friends, neighbors, and family members might live.”  DeWine also implemented new maks order for businesses with three provisions.  Violations can result in warnings first but follow by with closure of a store if still found in violation.  If you are out at an establishment you are to keep your mask on unless you are actively eating or drinking.  Dancing and games will be prohibited.  DeWine also said that a reassessment of this will be made in about a week.  If things are not improving, possible closure of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and more could happen. Watch the full speech [protected-iframe id="65938c68bed966ad38c1e37b8a755d3d-32288333-105670324" info="https://www.facebook.com/WBNS10TV/videos/898340710700541/" width="560" height="314" frameborder="0" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no"] See below for further details. The Latest: [display-posts posts_per_page=“5"]

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Concerned About Delta Variant  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close