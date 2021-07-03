CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: NYC Government Twitter Account Takes a Shot at Cleveland

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Thunderstorm Passes Over Lower Manhattan in New York City

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Cleveland has been receiving a lot more positive press nationally as the city continues to make improvements in Downtown and the neighborhoods.

Yet, there are those across the U.S. who are still willing to bring back those tired routines and insults on what they think Cleveland is, which in their minds is terrible.

Case in point: New York City’s governmental Twitter account.  Whoever was running the page slammed The Land out of nowhere with this tweet:

Needless to say, Northeast Ohioans were “angry” and not to pleased with this latest insult, which is just as dated as those old Cleveland “jokes” from back in the day.

Other Twitter users were more than willing to defend The Land.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The city of Sandusky weighed in with a gif of LeBron James looking confused. And the always-witty Northeast Ohio Sewer District account replied to its NYC counterparts.

It is not known how and why the City of New York account decided to put out such a DATED tweet, other than possibly to boast how better they think NYC is as opposed to Cleveland.

All we can say is this…

It’s much cheaper to live in Cleveland than in New York City, easier to find your way around Cleveland better than in NYC (which you can easily get lost in if you don’t know your way) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (a.k.a the Cavs) was able to win the NBA Finals back in 2016!  Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have NOT won a Championship since 1973!!!

Give us The Rock and Roll Capitol of the World over The Big Apple anytime.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Gary Hershorn and Getty Images

Gif, Third through Fifth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland City skyline...

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

13 photos Launch gallery

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?

Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents.  While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown.  Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.  

LOCAL NEWS: NYC Government Twitter Account Takes a Shot at Cleveland  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close