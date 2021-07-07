Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: A Married Man Had An Affair With His Surrogate & Are Now In A Custody Battle?! [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

In today’s segment of Eva’s Corner, this listener needs some serious help.  This man and his wife were trying to have a baby but were having some troubles.  So they decided to get a surrogate and later down the line, the two ended up having an affair.  Now the three are in a custody battle over a five-year-old child.

  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

These famous folks put their God before their lust.

Eva’s Corner: A Married Man Had An Affair With His Surrogate & Are Now In A Custody Battle?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close