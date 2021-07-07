Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly To Star In Disney+’s New ‘She-Hulk’ Series

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion may be entering the Marvel Universe. According to reports, the Houston hottie will be making guest appearances on Disney+’s new series, She-Hulk.

Michael Roman, who hosts Everything Always on YouTube, shared that one of his credible sources informed him she will be joining the cast of the upcoming series.

“So again, this is coming from one of my very own sources here at the channel in an exclusive,” Roman said. “We are happy to report that Megan Thee Stallion has indeed joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be showing up on Disney+ in the future She-Hulk series.”

Even though he feels confident in sharing this information, he cautioned everyone to take this information with a “grain of salt” because it didn’t come directly from Marvel.

“Now, I remind you guys here at the channel at least twice a week to take everything — including this video — that doesn’t come directly from Marvel Studios, which this doesn’t, with a grain of salt,” he added. “However, I vetted this with two separate sources involved with the production. I’m almost 99.9 percent sure when I come out and report this kind of exclusive.”

Megan thee Stallion is reportedly slated to portray a fictional version of herself on the series in a recurring role.

She-Hulk follows New York City attorney Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, who became She-Hulk after the green-skinned hero gave her a life-saving blood transfusion. The series does not have a premiere date yet but Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige promised that the show’s first season will have 10 episodes, CBR reported.

This announcement comes after the “Girlz in the Hood” rapper won Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Viewer’s Choice Award at this year’s BET Awards. She also recently launched her second collection, a swimsuit line with Fashion Nova.

