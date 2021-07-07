Politics
HomePolitics

What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse?

While Moïse's presidential term was riddled with criticism and controversy, the loss of the nation's leader invites valid questions regarding the country's future amid fears of rising gang and police violence as well as political instability.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
File: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise Assassinated

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

News that President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was assassinated on Wednesday induced feelings of uncertainty, anguish, and fear among natives after enduring political and environmental turmoil, especially over the last 11 years.

While Moïse’s presidential term was riddled with criticism and controversy, the loss of the nation’s leader invites valid questions regarding the country’s future amid fears of rising gang and police violence as well as political instability.

“The Haitian diaspora is upset and searching for answers. Although Jovenel Moïse was wildly unpopular with several calls for him to step down, there’s still a feeling of disappointment given what this indicates for the state of the country,” Haitian Times Publisher Vania Andre said in a statement sent to NewsOne. ” Folks are scared about what’s to come next, and there are very real fears about whether or not violence in the streets will ensue.”

The assassination

The country’s prime minister Claude Joseph revealed the news, stating that Moïse was targeted in an attack at his home early Wednesday outside of the nation’s capital located in Port-au-Prince. Unfortunately, First Lady Martine Moïse was also shot and wounded, but her condition remains unclear.

“A group of unidentified individuals, some of them speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the republic and thus fatally wounded the head of state,” Joseph said in a statement, but there are little details regarding who carried out the attack.

In addition, Bocchit Edmond, the ambassador to the U.S. described the gunmen as “well trained professional commandos” and “foreign mercenaries” who were cosplaying as U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

The origins

Haiti’s current political state can not be explained in one paragraph due to the historical fact of colonization and chattel slavery, but modern-day Haiti’s political and social uprisings escalated due to the brutal regime of Francois and Jean-Claude Duvalier from 1957 to 1986, which confidently also caused a large exodus of Haitian immigrants, with a large portion arriving in America.

Moïse, a successful banana exporter initially ran and won in 2015, but the election was voided after election fraud claims.

Moïse was sworn in on Feb. 7, 2017, and was staring down a barrel of a country where its citizens had endured a long journey of hardships, pledging to turn the country into an economic haven, while also outsing corruption and violence.

Instead, Moïse’s presidency grew more authoritarian and contentions arose last year when he dissolved a majority of the country’s Parliament in reaction to a dispute over the constitutional term limitations around the 2018 elections. Since that time Moïse has ruled by decree. Earlier this year he told the UN Security Council that seven attempts had been made to overthrow him by powerful oligarchs.

In Feb. 2021, his critics claimed his tenure was illegitimate as his term legally expired the same month, but Moïse and his supporters argued that because he was not sworn in until 2017, his term ends in 2022.

Since April the country has also gone without formally appointing a prime minister after Joseph Jouthe resigned amid a spike in killings and kidnappings.

Presidential, legislative and local elections are expected to take place in September with a tentative runoff election scheduled for November.

What’s next?

The country declared a state of siege and closed the airport as Joseph, the interim minister, will take over most of the presidential duties. In terms of an assassination, the president of the Supreme Court would step in to the role, however, he died from COVID-19. The legislative powers would then appoint but have been disbanded under Moïse’s leadership. Moïse’s death comes one day after nominating Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon, as Haiti’s new prime minister.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley who serves as co-chair of the House Haiti Caucus called for a full investigation into Moïse’s assassination.

“We also call for full transparency and an independent investigation into this criminal act,” the caucus said. “We remain committed, more than ever, to working diligently alongside the Biden Administration in support of ushering in an equitable, inclusive Haitian-led democracy. One that reestablishes rule of law, reinforces institutions of Haitian-led governance, and centers the safety and human rights of every Haitian citizen.”

But fear and uncertainty remain real for people on the ground in Haiti and for Haitians who have migrated to other countries.

“This generation of Haitians in the Diaspora is living in two worlds, where they are confronted with the challenges of being Black in America, championing Black Lives Matter, fighting against gun violence, and impacted by what they see happening with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the countless other Black Americans that have died at the hands of police, while also dealing with the persistent political and social problems in Haiti that also have racial and class undertones,” Andre continued.

“For a while, Haitians in the Diaspora were hopeful about Haiti’s future, especially given the outpouring of support for the country in the wake of the 2010 earthquake. There was a sense that Haiti was going to build back bigger and better. Folks left their corporate jobs and stability in the U.S. to be a part of that reawakening for Haiti, and sadly the reality has been the complete opposite, and Moïse’s assassination is the final nail in the coffin for them.”

In Bipartisan Effort Senators Urge Biden Administration To Halt Haitian Deportations

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka To Open Youth Sports Academies In Los Angeles And Haiti

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

6 photos Launch gallery

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Continue reading Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson's booting from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana during her bid for the Olympic Team Trials points to the latest example at the intersection of systemic racism and gender, which often crashes down on Black women. Black women are often underpaid, overworked, and undervalued, much like every other career, but the world of sports proves especially difficult as men often dominate the industry, leading to significantly smaller endorsements amounts, anxiety over financial security. Black women in sports are rarely given their flowers and are mostly examined through a shallow lens, exalting their physique and physical appearance over their athletic ability and what they bring to the industry. On Tuesday it was revealed that Richardson would not be placed on the U.S. relay team, in hopes that the suspension would end in time to provide an opportunity to see the 21-year-old make her Olympic debut. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1412538138778537990?s=20 Richardson's suspension also highlighted a necessary conversation around marijuana and the legalization of a drug that now is being marketed as a means of entrepreneurship for communities in states which have now legalized its usage. But it has not reversed a large part of the collective groupthink who still believe users should be criminalized, nor has it freed the thousands of Black community members who were jailed in response. Serena Williams recently announced she will not partake in the upcoming games and Simone Biles routinely faces questioning over her dominance in the field of gymnastics. Prior to the announcement regarding Richardson, ESPN announced Malika Andrews, a Black reporter for the network, would be the sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals, booting Rachel Nichols, who is white, from her position. Nichols, who regularly hosts the "The Jump," replaced long-standing reporter Doris Burke during sideline coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals. https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1412450213692940295?s=20 Late last week a recording of Nichols expressing frustration over her colleague Maria Taylor, became a viral story for The New York Times. In the audio from last year, Nichols can be heard "venting" to Adam Mendelsohn, an adviser to LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul. Mendelsohn warned Nichols that she should move with caution at ESPN, labeling the network a “snake pit." In response, Nichols took aim at Taylor, mentioning her grievance over the network selecting Taylor as the face of the NBA Finals lineup on "The Jump." Nichols went on to say that Taylor was offered the job because the network was "feeling pressure" over its diversity woes. While Nichols apologized after the story took off, her comments helped to pit women against women in a field that is already difficult to break through, irrespective of race. It will be difficult for Taylor and Andrews to gain the respect of some followers as they will try to maintain it as an affirmative action hire, like Nichols originally did, instead of weighing the women on their journalistic standards and sports knowledge. The Richardson and ESPN controversies were just two of the many-layered stories that emerged this week, where Black women are routinely targeted for their flair, athleticism, and ability in the world of sports.

What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse?  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close