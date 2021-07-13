Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New Ivy Park Swimsuit Collection

Chloe posted a few steamy shots on Instagram in the new Ivy Park swimsuit collection, Flex Park.  

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Chloe Bailey has us swooning over her latest Instagram posts!  The singer, songwriter, actress, and one half of the duo of Chloe x Halle spiced up our timelines with a few steamy shots in the new Ivy Park swimsuit collection, Flex Park.  

The items Chloe modeled from the swimsuit collection features orange high-cut, one-piece swimsuits that include straps on the shoulders and around the neck and a two piece Adidas swimsuit that features a long-sleeve crop top and high-cut bikini bottoms.  

Chloe can absolutely slay anything and these swimsuits are no exception.  Her skin tone makes this orange color pop, and her body was made for high-cut swimsuits.  If Chloe’s job was to sell these swimsuits to the public, consider it done!  

But wait, there’s more!  Just when you thought you could take a break from all this fire Chloe is bringing on Instagram, the beauty also posted a video of her participating in the #HaveMercyChallenge which is a dance routine choreographed by @thecharlesniko.  We are pretty sure some saliva dripped out of our mouths as we watched the P.Y.T (google the acronym youngsters) shake it up and dip it low in a patterned, electric blue bodysuit.  Of course she nailed the routine and the look, and her followers agree.  They were cheering her on in the comments saying things like “Do NOT let up off their necks, SIS!” and “You killed this Chloe!” Others were begging her to drop her latest song immediately. 

It’s so refreshing to see Chloe ignoring the haters and enjoying her gifts, talents, and beauty.  She is way too amazing to dim her light for any insecure person.  May she continue to shine and bless our timelines forever!   

DON’T MISS….

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Chloe Bailey Just Smashed The #SilhoutteChallenge

Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New Ivy Park Swimsuit Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close