LOCAL NEWS: Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Will No Longer Remain Open Outside of Special Events

One of the most premier dining destinations in Cleveland is closing its doors on a regular basis for good.
Due to continued problems with find those willing to work, Zócalo Tequilería in Downtown’s East 4th district will no longer operate and remain open to the public.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
In a Facebook post, Zócalo Tequilería says that starting July 18, they will only open for special events and for private parties.
Here is the post from Zócalo Tequilería below:
Zócalo had been open since 2007 and played a key role in helping to make the East 4th district one of the city’s most popular destinations for visitors and residents alike.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Swensen and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images
Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse SquareSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of FameSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public SquareSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public SquareSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. The exterior of Key Tower.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9. Downtown Old Stone ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11. The interior of the Tower City Center.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 12 of 13
13.13 of 13
