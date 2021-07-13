LOCAL NEWS: Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Will No Longer Remain Open Outside of Special Events

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of the most premier dining destinations in Cleveland is closing its doors on a regular basis for good.

Due to continued problems with find those willing to work, Zócalo Tequilería in Downtown’s East 4th district will no longer operate and remain open to the public.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In a Facebook post, Zócalo Tequilería says that starting July 18, they will only open for special events and for private parties.

Here is the post from Zócalo Tequilería below:

Zócalo had been open since 2007 and played a key role in helping to make the East 4th district one of the city’s most popular destinations for visitors and residents alike.

