OHIO: George Floyd Mural in Toledo Damaged

Downtown Toledo skyline on the Maumee river

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

An Ohio mural honoring the late George Floyd is now in ruins.  The question is what exactly caused the damage in the first place.

According to WTVG 13 ABC Action News, onlookers have said that “a lightning strike took down a brick wall” the now-gone Floyd mural in Toledo on July 13.

The tribute to Floyd was made after he was killed by now-former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to the Toledo Police Department, witnesses said a lightning strike caused the wall to collapse.

That particular strike was reported to have occurred in the area of the mural “around 4:30 p.m Tuesday.”

However, that doesn’t mean the mural was damaged by lightning and that can depend on who you ask.

It may have been something else that caused ruin to the mural:

WTVG said Hugh Koogan, a city building inspector, told the Toledo Blade that the wall collapse was a result of natural deterioration after he noticed the wall had started to buckle.

“It was just age. It just came away,” the inspector told the Blade.

The mural had been around in the Toledo area for about a year.

There are plans now “for a new mural or help the communion and artist find a new location for it.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Just one year ago, Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers called to the scene of a petty crime in Minnesota, knelt on the neck and back of George Perry Floyd Jr. for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. By the time Floyd’s encounter with officers was over, he would be dead and Minneapolis would become the latest city plagued with protests and violent riots in what would become a nationwide outcry social justice reform. || RELATED: What We Will Learn About George Floyd On TV One’s Sins Of The City || || RELATED: Man Tries To Take An Axe To George Floyd Memorial || Since Floyd’s fateful – and fatal – confrontation with officers on May 25, 2020, his name and likeness has been immortalized in popular culture. Today we highlight artwork dedicated to Floyd as the fight toward equality, and justice for all, continues. Check out the gallery below to see 10 powerful images honoring the life of George Floyd. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”]

