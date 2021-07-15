Ohio Teacher Charged with Two Counts of Sexual Battery for Having Sex with a 15-year-old

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, A former Steubenville Catholic Central High School teacher was sentenced after accepting a plea agreement to one count of sexual battery.

Corissa A. McCalister, 22, of Steubenville was sentenced to two years of probation, community service and must register as a sex offender. McCalister originally pled not guilty.

McCalister was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Steubenville Catholic Central High School, where she reportedly was driving a 15-year-old student home from a track meet at Edison High School when she made a stop at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz and engaged in sex with the teen.

The juvenile’s mother notified the school of the allegations and law enforcement officials were contacted.

