News
HomeNews

Ohio Teacher Charged with Two Counts of Sexual Battery for Having Sex with a 15-year-old

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, A former Steubenville Catholic Central High School teacher was sentenced after accepting a plea agreement to one count of sexual battery.

Corissa A. McCalister, 22, of Steubenville was sentenced to two years of probation, community service and must register as a sex offender. McCalister originally pled not guilty.

McCalister was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Steubenville Catholic Central High School, where she reportedly was driving a 15-year-old student home from a track meet at Edison High School when she made a stop at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz and engaged in sex with the teen.

The juvenile’s mother notified the school of the allegations and law enforcement officials were contacted.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Ohio Teacher Charged with Two Counts of Sexual Battery for Having Sex with a 15-year-old  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close