LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point to Bring Back HalloWeekends

One of the most popular places in Ohio is getting back into the Halloween spirit this year.
Cedar Point in Sandusky is welcoming back ghoulish visitors for its annual HalloWeekends celebration in September and October.
Returning are the “activities, scare mazes, the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest and The Haunt” that are going to bring a lot of delight to park and Halloween fans.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
HalloWeekends begin Sept. 17, and in October, Cedar Point will host the following events each day of the week, according to a news release:
Thursday nights – the scare mazes and haunted attractions of HAUNT!
Fridays – the Halloween activities of Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!
Saturdays – Tricks and Treats Fall Fest AND HAUNT!
Sundays – Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!
More details on HalloWeekends are coming soon and Point fans are advised to look at all of their social media accounts for more updates on the annual Halloween event, including tickets.
From the looks of the Facebook post, it appears to be a much bigger event than the last time it was held, which was 2019.
