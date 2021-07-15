LOCAL NEWS: Plans Underway to Bring Some New Businesses and Entertainment to Tower City Center

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of the most iconic attractions in Downtown Cleveland is planning to undergo a makeover that will hopefully transform the place into a crown jewel.

Tower City Center is set to add some new tenants as part of its owner Bedrock’s goal of making it into “a hub for shopping, pop-up retail experiences, dining and entertainment.”

It will also welcome a lot of “local, small and minority-owned businesses” into the fold.

This should be great news to those who are living in Downtown and visiting the region.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“Centrally located and modeled after the great marketplaces from around the globe, Tower City Center will be a destination for the community to convene, dine and interact,” Bedrock officials said in a press release Thursday morning. “With experience always at the forefront, an ongoing calendar of family friendly events, seasonal programming and pop-ups will provide an influx of opportunities and options for northeast Ohio consumers, including residents, professionals and visitors.” “Tower City’s existing retailers are excited for these new tenants, who are slated to start opening for business in Fall 2021 ahead of a series of highly-anticipated events in the city center,” Bedrock officials said. “These include but are not limited to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions and the NBA All Star Weekend.”

New tenants at Tower City will be announced later as there is now a call for “additional retail, entertainment and food / beverage operations” to join the Downtown destination.

This will finally improve the business that has operated as a shopping and dining destination since 1990.

Despite the closures in recent years of tenants that have included Brooks Brothers and Tower City Cinemas, it appears that the future might be bright.

There were talks and plans for Tower City to become ‘City Block,’ as a “hub for technology and other entrepreneurial businesses” along with being at the forefront of a technology known as blockchain. However, no formal announcements and future developments have been made regarding ‘Block’ for the past two years. There is also no word on the status of ‘Block’ as of right now.

Now, it appears that the mall known as The Avenue has finally settled on what it future might be and it looks to be a return to what made the place of the best destinations in the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

In the meantime, here’s a commercial from Tower City’s heyday:

Click here to read more.

