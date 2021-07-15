News
HomeNews

Wizards Bradley Beal Ruled Out For The Tokyo Olympics

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Nigeria v United States

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Washington Wizards’ All-Star Guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out to play with Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. First being reported that he was out temporarily for health and safety protocols has now been made permanent.

Beal has played in the first 3 exhibition games in Las Vegas against Nigeria, Australia, and Argentina before the official games begin on July 25th. The lessons he’s taken from legendary Coach Popovich, have been shown through those games. Although we won’t be able to see him play in this year’s Olympics, we’re proud of him for representing Team USA and the Washington Wizards. Checkout some of Beal’s highlights from his time on the team after you watch this adorable video of Beal’s two sons having the time of their lives with Jason Taytum’s son.

Gregg Popovich Referred To Bradley Beal As Thick, #NBATwitter Has Field Day With Quip

10 photos Launch gallery

Gregg Popovich Referred To Bradley Beal As Thick, #NBATwitter Has Field Day With Quip

Continue reading Gregg Popovich Referred To Bradley Beal As Thick, #NBATwitter Has Field Day With Quip

Gregg Popovich Referred To Bradley Beal As Thick, #NBATwitter Has Field Day With Quip

[caption id="attachment_991671" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Twitter has a way of making things go viral that probably shouldn’t and once again, the fast-moving social media network has struck with another moment that will take over the timeline. USA Basketball men’s team coach Gregg Popovich complimented Bradley Beal‘s size by referring to him as “thick” and #NBATwitter is having a field day. As reported by Yahoo! Sports, Coach Pop spoke with the media during a training camp session for Team USA and expressed his newest impressions of the Washington Wizards star given that his San Antonio Spurs squad doesn’t cross paths with the Eastern Conference team much. “He’s stronger than I expected. He’s a strong young man. I always used to think of him as wiry and thin, but I was totally wrong. He’s thick,” Popovich said. Coach Pop went on to add, “His movement. He is hard to keep up with. Whether he’s coming off of back-picks or he’s running the pick-and-roll or he’s coming off a single, double sort of situation; his balance and his movement both are very impressive. He stops on a dime, he can pull up and shoot the shot.” Popovich’s glowing assessment of Beal’s game is noteworthy and showcases to many basketball fans that the Wizards guard is definitely one of the best players not only at his position at shooting guard but also overall. While Beal’s team didn’t get quite far in the playoffs this past season and are currently seeking out a new head coach, many hope that Beal will remain with the Wizards as they regroup for the 2021-22 season. For now, check out the reactions to Coach Gregg Popovich’s “thick” comments below. — Photo: Getty

Wizards Bradley Beal Ruled Out For The Tokyo Olympics  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close