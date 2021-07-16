LeBron James: ‘I’m Nobody Without The Support Of My Queen Savannah’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles premiere on July 12. The new spin on the beloved Looney Tunes basketball-based adventure flick sees living legend LeBron James take on the role originally portrayed by legend Michael Jordan. The new iteration follows James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle). In order to get home, James and the Looney Tunes must beat the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court.

James is experienced, somewhat, having acted before with a few cameos as himself in 2015’s Trainwreck. But, taking on the lead in a part real-life, part animated film is a whole new challenge. However, he was up for the challenge, telling HelloBeautiful’s Sade Spence how he was able to do so.

“Just being patient with the process. The movie process and also basketball [is about] being patient with the process,” James said before sharing how his wife Savannah helped him through it all. “I’m nobody without the support of my queen — without the support of my two princes (LeBron “Bronny,” Bryce) and my princess Zhuri. We are a royal family and we support each other in whatever we do,” shared James.

“We all support one another and they, they are the rock to my success and I just try to give it back to them, in any way, shape possible,” he said. Speaking on supporting Black women he added, “Our Black queens will always prevail no matter what and I’m here to represent for ‘em.”

The Malcolm D. Lee-directed film also stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, and newcomers Cedric Joe and Ceyair J. Wright. Zendaya voices Lola Bunny.

Watch James’ full interview, as well as, chats with the cast, crew, and celeb attendees on HelloBeautiful.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy bows July 16.

