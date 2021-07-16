Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Actress Indya Moore is joining forces with mega retailer Tommy Hilfiger to bring us a gender fluid, size-inclusive capsule collection. The TommyxIndya collaboration revisits the 90’s era, when the Tommy brand was a pillar in the Hip Hop community. Expect to see bucket hats, T-shirt dresses and so much more.

Via the brand’s Instagram page they wrote, “Style knows no boundaries – and neither should we. That’s why we’ve teamed up with actor @IndyaMoore to co-create a capsule of universal pieces designed without gender in mind. Excited? So are we! You can pre-order in the US today! Will be dropping in EU soon #TommyXIndya #TommyHilfiger”

Indya Moore is a known advocate for basic human rights and equality among all people. Knowing this, it made sense for her to be the influence behind a gender fluid collection that includes all bodies. TommyxIndya also made donations to 3 causes that help empower and bring awareness to underserved communities: Rainbow Railroad, Reuniting of African Descendants (ROAD), and the Global Coalition.

“This capsule goes beyond great style,” Moore said in the official press release. “It breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are.”

You can shop the collection on Tommy.com. Sizes range from XXS to XXXL, and prices range from $30 to $379. Read on to see the full campaign and shop some pieces as well.

