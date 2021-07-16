$1 Billion Lawsuit Claims Delta Airlines Stole Idea For App From Black Pilot

A Black airplane pilot has filed an intellectual property lawsuit claiming Delta Air Lines stole his idea for a text messaging app that would significantly decrease flight delays.
Craig Alexander’s lawsuit is asking for more than $1 billion for “stolen trade secrets and the unjust enrichment to Delta,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The lawsuit claims Alexander, who flew Boeing 767s and 757s for Delta, first presented the airline in 2014 with his plans for “QrewLive,” a text massaging program designed to help ensure flights depart on time. Alexander received positive feedback from Delta about the program over the course of several years along with “verbal assurances that Delta would purchase his innovative text messaging platform,” according to the lawsuit.
Delta told Alexander it was no longer interested in his program in 2017.
But the next year, Delta unveiled its Flight Family Communication app that Alexander’s lawsuit claims is based on his idea.
“Captain Alexander spent countless hours and more than $100,000 of his own money developing this innovative, game-changing communications platform for Delta, only to have his own employer steal it right out from under him like a thief in the night,” attorneys from Morgan & Morgan, the law form representing Alexander, said in a statement.
The lawsuit claims Delta has already exponentially reaped the financial benefits of Alexander’s idea and has been saving “hundreds of millions of dollars per year” because of the Flight Family Communication app.
Delta has denied the theft of Alexander’s intellectual property and downplayed his claims as disingenuous.
While we take the allegations specified in Mr. Alexander’s Complaint seriously, they are not an accurate or fair description of Delta’s development of its internal crew messaging platform,” the company said in a brief statement.
One of the people specifically named in the lawsuit is Delta CEO Ed Bastain, the same person who praised Georgia’s new “improved” racist election laws that critics say contribute to the voter suppression of Black people, in particular.
While critics pointed out how Georgia’s Senate Republicans continued adding an increased number of voting barriers to the bill before it was signed into law, Bastian wrote in March that the “legislation signed this week improved considerably during the legislative process.”
He added: “We understand concerns remain over other provisions in the legislation, and there continues to be work ahead in this important effort.”
Alexander’s lawsuit is similar in nature to one filed earlier this year against the NCAA by a former basketball coach who claimed the body governing collegiate athletics had “stolen” his idea to showcase players at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) during one of the sport’s biggest events.
Travis L. Williams, who used to coach at Tennessee State University and Fort Valley State University — HBCUs — as well as on other levels and internationally, claimed in his lawsuit that he got cut out of a deal for an HBCU All-Star game at the Final Four for which the NCAA had already secured lucrative TV rights. A marketing firm and the NCAA moved ahead without Williams’ participation and instead offered him “a small consulting role,” according to Wiliams’ lawyer, civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Williams turned down the offer. His lawsuit is centered on the alleged “impropriety of stealing this idea from an African American for the company’s own gain.”
SEE ALSO:
The Spirit Of John Lewis’ ‘Good Trouble’ Is Alive And Well
Richard Sherman Is Lucky The Police Didn’t Kill Him
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Mailbox Karen
1 of 31
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
2. Karen goes shopping at Ross
2 of 31
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
3. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition3 of 31
4. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 4 of 31
5. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
5 of 31
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
6. Courtside Karen
6 of 31
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
7. Arlo SoHo Karen
7 of 31
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
8. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
8 of 31
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
9. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
9 of 31
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
10. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument10 of 31
11. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
11 of 31
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
12. St. Louis 'Karen'12 of 31
13. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
13 of 31
14. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
14 of 31
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video15 of 31
16. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
16 of 31
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
17. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait17 of 31
18. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’18 of 31
19. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
19 of 31
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
20. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"20 of 31
21. Karen's husband
21 of 31
22. Karen's other husband22 of 31
23.23 of 31
24.
24 of 31
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
25.
25 of 31
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
26.26 of 31
27.
27 of 31
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️https://t.co/QUeZkRSudW
28.28 of 31
29.
29 of 31
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
30.
30 of 31
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
31.
31 of 31
$1 Billion Lawsuit Claims Delta Airlines Stole Idea For App From Black Pilot was originally published on newsone.com