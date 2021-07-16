CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Don’t Expect a New Mask Mandate in Ohio Despite New and Rising COVID Cases

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
US-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: BRAD LEE / Getty

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise nationwide as there is a more severe variant going around and Ohio is no exception.

Despite the increase, Ohio is not looking to issue a new mask mandate, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

He spoke at the John Glenn International Airport on July 16 on whether or not the Buckeye state would consider one, but did speak on the state pursuing other programs.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He has hinted recently at a new incentive program for getting vaccinated but offered no details Friday. It would be similar to the Vax-a-Million program from the spring, but likely with smaller prizes.

A statewide mask order and several other pandemic health orders ended earlier this year. DeWine ended them several weeks before the General Assembly, using a law passed over DeWine’s veto, would have gained the ability to end health orders on their own.

That does not mean there isn’t any concern over the spread of the Delta Variant in the state.  Health officials are fearful, especially for those who are not vaccinated, over how the more severe version of COVID-19 is spreading quicker.

Residents are highly encouraged to get the vaccine shots as Ohio is at 48.3% with its population starting “the vaccination process.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WCMH NBC4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of BRAD LEE and Getty Images

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

8 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

Continue reading Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform

[caption id="attachment_2476131" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] After protest and civil unrest continue around the state of Ohio due to the Black Lives Matter movement, Governor Mike DeWine has announced the beginning stages of police reform in the state. DeWine has put together several points that he thinks will bring improvement and reform to our police statewide.  But these changes do not go into effect right away.  They have to be passed into law by legislation.  See a breakdown of what Governor DeWine would like to see changed including officers being licensed and further training. TRENDING STORY: A Black Lives Matter Event in Ohio Overrun by Armed Opposers TRENDING STORY:  See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

LOCAL NEWS: Don’t Expect a New Mask Mandate in Ohio Despite New and Rising COVID Cases  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close