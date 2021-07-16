Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Maria More’s new segment is all about mind, body, and soul so she’s going to get you together! In today’s segment, she’s discussing how to shed that quarantine weight.  Many times people complain about their stomachs and how hard it is to lose belly fat and Maria More is explaining how to handle that.  She gives tips like splitting your meal, keeping a meal log, and more.

FAB FINDS: 21 Fitness Items To Help You Work Those Curves Into Shape

The holiday season is over. Classes are back in session and the grind is back in full swing. You may have fallen off your work-out routine or need to start one with the freshness of the new year. Get motivated with these 21 pieces of work out gear for plus-size women that will have you feeling suited up in all the right places on your journey to fitness.

Mind Body Business with Maria More: Ways To Lose Belly Fat [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

