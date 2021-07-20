LOCAL NEWS: Baby Discovered at Area RTA Station, Family Yet to Be Located

A baby that was found at an GCRTA bus stop on Cleveland’s east side and those involved are still trying find out more information, especially her identity.
“Baby Doe” was discovered later in the evening of July 17 at “RTA’s stop at Superior and E. 105th St,” despite initially being found at the West Blvd, according to Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Families.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
According to a press release, “the baby was found with a person who could not verify the relationship with the child.”
The man with the baby claimed to be her dad, but RTA police said, “Things we’re not adding up.”
It’s not clear why the man was questioned in the first place.
The child has been in foster care since she was found Saturday.
She have been “doing well” since being placed in foster care.
As for the man “who was with the child,” it is known who he is and what has happened to him.
RTA Police is working with the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services to figure out who the baby is.
According to staffers at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, the child is believed to be three to six months old.
