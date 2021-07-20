LOCAL NEWS: Baby Discovered at Area RTA Station, Family Yet to Be Located

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A baby that was found at an GCRTA bus stop on Cleveland’s east side and those involved are still trying find out more information, especially her identity.

“Baby Doe” was discovered later in the evening of July 17 at “RTA’s stop at Superior and E. 105th St,” despite initially being found at the West Blvd, according to Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Families.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, “the baby was found with a person who could not verify the relationship with the child.” The man with the baby claimed to be her dad, but RTA police said, “Things we’re not adding up.” It’s not clear why the man was questioned in the first place. The child has been in foster care since she was found Saturday.

She have been “doing well” since being placed in foster care.

As for the man “who was with the child,” it is known who he is and what has happened to him.

RTA Police is working with the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services to figure out who the baby is.

According to staffers at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, the child is believed to be three to six months old.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Raymond Boyd and Getty Images

Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Instagram and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist 15 photos Launch gallery Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist 1. Rihanna - Desperado 1 of 15 2. Jay-Z - Allure 2 of 15 3. Erykah Badu - Didn't Cha Know 3 of 15 4. Bob Marley - Exodus 4 of 15 5. Migos - Straightenin 5 of 15 6. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak - Leave the Door Open 6 of 15 7. Miles Davis - Walkin' 7 of 15 8. Stevie Wonder - If You Really Love Me 8 of 15 9. Drake ft Lil Baby - Wants And Needs 9 of 15 10. H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby - Find A Way 10 of 15 11. J. Cole - Neighbors 11 of 15 12. Smokey Robinson - Tears of a Clown 12 of 15 13. SZA - Good Days 13 of 15 14. Ella Fitzgerald - A Kiss To Build A Dream On 14 of 15 15. The Staple Singers - I'll Take You There 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist [caption id="attachment_4143584" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jack Brockway / Getty[/caption] Summer just isn't summer without the right songs to keep the vibes goin'. Lucky for us, this Presidential Playlist features the perfect mix of sleeper hits, soulful tunes and Hip-Hop at its finest. Barack Obama has been dropping a curated list of songs - some familiar and others not so much - for some time now. Jay-Z has made the list in the past, and appears again this year with his track "Allure," from The Black Album. Drake also made the cut, as his feature with Lil Baby, titled "Wants And Needs," seems to have made an impression on the former president. Not to worry though, the list includes plenty of veteran voices: Music by The Staple Singers, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald and Bob Marley can all be found among Obama's picks. "With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer." The former president tweeted Saturday morning. "Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1413848757083545601?s=20 Be sure to check out Obama's latest Summer Playlist for some new titles to add to your own music collection, and check out a few of his favorite jams in the gallery below.

LOCAL NEWS: Baby Discovered at Area RTA Station, Family Yet to Be Located was originally published on wzakcleveland.com