Malika Andrews Praised As NBA Finals Reporter While Rachel Nichols Bombs After Game 6

Malika Andrews and Rachel Nichols working the NBA playoffs

Malika Andrews and Rachel Nichols are pictiured working the NBA playoffs. | Source: Getty Images / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks may have won the NBA championship on Tuesday night, but sideline reporter Malika Andrews emerged as the real MVP for her ability to seamlessly conduct post-game interviews amid a wild celebration.

Andrews’ performance stood in stark contrast to that of Rachel Nichols, who was famously demoted by ESPN for expressing frustration over the success experienced by one of her Black colleagues. But more on that later.

Andrews, who at just 26 is the youngest NBA reporter to host the NBA Finals trophy ceremony, was praised widely for interviewing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Bucks star iannis Antetokounmpo , his coach, Mike Budenholzer, and even some unexpected interlopers reveling in Milwaukee’s victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

As evidenced by past reporters attempting to interview teams following a championship victory, it can be easy to get sidetracked in all the chaos and excitement. Andrews, however, displayed grace and aplomb despite being surrounded by testosterone-filled giant humans eagerly anticipating a Champagne shower in the locker room among other celebrations.

It was in that context that the praise poured in for her. And it came not just from her fellow broadcast media members who were watching Andrews give a masterclass in post-championship game interviewing, but also people from just about every walk of life you can imagine, including NBA players.

The same could not be said for Nichols, who is used to handling the duties that were handed Andrews on Tuesday night.

Instead, Nichols — who earlier this month was outed by the New York Times as a hater in the face of Black excellence at ESPN — was widely criticized for her post-game duties Tuesday night.

 

That was when she asked Chris Paul, the veteran point guard who led the Suns to the Finals, what it felt like to lose. Critics instantly pointed out that the question was not just in poor taste but also completely tone-deaf to Paul, whose record in the NBA playoffs prior to this year is notably marked by early losses.

“It feels like we just lost,” Paul answered Nichols with a straight face.

Watch the brief but uncomfortable exchange below.

Of course, Nichols could have answered her own question since she lost her job as NBA sideline reporter to Andrews.

Nichols’ demotion came after the New York Times released an audio recording from last year in which she can be heard “venting” to Adam Mendelsohn, an adviser to LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul. Mendelsohn warned Nichols that she should move with caution at ESPN, labeling the network a “snake pit.” In response, Nichols took aim at Maria Taylor, a Black woman who ESPN selected as the face of the NBA Finals lineup.

Nichols went on to suggest that Taylor was only offered the job because she is Black — or, to quote Nichols, because the network was “feeling pressure” over its diversity woes.

After Losing NBA Finals, Chris Paul Says He’s Not Retiring And Will Be ‘Back To Work’ Next Season

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Continue reading Black Americans’ Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

[caption id="attachment_4176042" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, July 20, 2021 From Tommie Smith and John Carlos' Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, Black Americans have undeniably had some of the most iconic moments in Olympics history. As the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games get set to kick off on Friday -- one year late, thanks to the pandemic -- that tradition is expected to be carried on, and then some with a number of Black Americans competing for Team USA in their respective sports across the athletic spectrum. Since Team USA's men's basketball team -- which is loaded with NBA players including Kevin Durant, widely regarded as the best player in the world -- is already leaving a lot to desire during the warm-up games, we may need to turn elsewhere to witness iconic moments by Black Americans in the Olympics. MORE: Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims Luckily, there is no shortage of Olympic sports that can also produce those iconic moments. And if history is any indication, one of those Black American Olympians is Simone Biles, who, as far as this writer can tell, is the only athlete in Tokyo with an eponymous trick that no one else can perform. That move is, of course, "The Simone Biles," otherwise known as the Yurchenko double pike that she pulled out of her bag of tricks on her way to winning a gold medal at the U.S. Classic back in May. The most decorated gymnast in history performed it again to a tee during the Olympic trials last month. https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1408588545946796034?s=20 The move will officially be named after her if she nails it in the Tokyo Olympics, which effectively would render it just as iconic if not more than the other moments that follow on the below list. Is anyone betting that it won't happen? We could get another iconic moment for Black Americans competing in the Olympics if track and field star Allyson Felix wins gold. Felix, who has won six gold medals and two silver medals since her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games -- an iconic moment in its own right. Not to be outdone, the 35-year-old mother of a 2-year-old daughter has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for other mothers who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics. That alone merits iconic status. [caption id="attachment_4176044" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Allyson Felix wins gold during the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016. | Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty[/caption] In the meantime, take a look at some of the other iconic and otherwise memorable moments from Black Americans competing at the Olympics through the years. And be sure to check back as we update this with new iconic moments in Tokyo.

 

Malika Andrews Praised As NBA Finals Reporter While Rachel Nichols Bombs After Game 6  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
Close