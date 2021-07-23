LOCAL NEWS: What is Going to Happen with Slider After the Indians Become the Guardians?

It has been made official that the Cleveland Indians is changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians.
The question several fans have been wondering after that bombshell of an announcement is whether or not the team’s mascot Slider will remain as part of the new look.
Those involved with what is still the Indians and what will soon become the Guardians have an answer.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Officials with the baseball club confirmed that Slider will continue to be the team’s mascot after the name change.
Slider made his debut in 1990 and was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2008.
So rest assure Indians/Guardians fans. Our favorite fuzzy and adorable mascot is not going anywhere!
Despite the rest of the U.S. not sharing the same love we have for Slider, along with PlayUSA voting him the worse mascot in Major League Baseball, it appears he will be entertaining fans at Progressive Field in Downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District for a long time.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Sargent and Getty Images
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
1. Rihanna - Desperado1 of 15
2. Jay-Z - Allure2 of 15
3. Erykah Badu - Didn't Cha Know3 of 15
4. Bob Marley - Exodus4 of 15
5. Migos - Straightenin5 of 15
6. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak - Leave the Door Open6 of 15
7. Miles Davis - Walkin'7 of 15
8. Stevie Wonder - If You Really Love Me8 of 15
9. Drake ft Lil Baby - Wants And Needs9 of 15
10. H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby - Find A Way10 of 15
11. J. Cole - Neighbors11 of 15
12. Smokey Robinson - Tears of a Clown12 of 15
13. SZA - Good Days13 of 15
14. Ella Fitzgerald - A Kiss To Build A Dream On14 of 15
15. The Staple Singers - I'll Take You There15 of 15
LOCAL NEWS: What is Going to Happen with Slider After the Indians Become the Guardians? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com