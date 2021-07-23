LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It has been made official that the Cleveland Indians is changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians.

The question several fans have been wondering after that bombshell of an announcement is whether or not the team’s mascot Slider will remain as part of the new look.

Those involved with what is still the Indians and what will soon become the Guardians have an answer.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Officials with the baseball club confirmed that Slider will continue to be the team’s mascot after the name change. Slider made his debut in 1990 and was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2008.

So rest assure Indians/Guardians fans. Our favorite fuzzy and adorable mascot is not going anywhere!

Despite the rest of the U.S. not sharing the same love we have for Slider, along with PlayUSA voting him the worse mascot in Major League Baseball, it appears he will be entertaining fans at Progressive Field in Downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District for a long time.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Sargent and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: What is Going to Happen with Slider After the Indians Become the Guardians? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com