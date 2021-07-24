News
HomeNews

#BlackGirlMagic: Atlanta Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To Win Harvard’s Debate Competition

“The bar has been raised, and that's a good thing for people and for girls of color all around the world,” said 16-year-old Jayla Jackson.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Black scholars are reaching triumphant milestones and making history in the process. According to People, Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton took home the title at Harvard University’s summer debate competition.

The win was historic as it marked the first time a Black girl duo has won the prestigious debate match. Jackson, 16, and Stanton, 17, went undefeated in 10 rounds; taking on over 100 competitors from around the globe. The students engaged in debates that addressed whether NCAA players should be compensated and efforts being led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Stanton and Jackson are part of the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project; an initiative launched to increase the representation of diverse scholars in the annual international competition. The project was designed to eliminate socioeconomic barriers standing in the way of access to academic enrichment opportunities.

Jackson—a student at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School—says she hopes their victory will serve as inspiration for others. “The bar has been raised, and that’s a good thing for people and for girls of color all around the world,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It is still mind-blowing for us. We went in there, and we did it.” Stanton, who attends North Atlanta High School, added she hopes their win motivates Black girls to step into spaces where they are underrepresented. “It’s a catalyst for the next door that I walk into,” she said. “To create a space where we can combine this scholarship and this culture to have more Black girls dominating these academic spaces.”

Their win comes nearly a year after Black scholars Madison Webb and Christian Flournoy won the Harvard Diversity Project’s International Debate Competition. “The message I want to send to Black kids all around the world, despite all the racial stereotypes and no matter who or what tries to limit you — there’s always someone rooting for your success on the other side,” said Webb.

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Scholar Noah Harris Makes History At Harvard University

#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At Harvard’s Debate Tournament

OLY1968-200M-SMITH-CARLOS-PODIUM

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Continue reading Black Americans’ Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

[caption id="attachment_4176042" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, July 20, 2021 From Tommie Smith and John Carlos' Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, Black Americans have undeniably had some of the most iconic moments in Olympics history. As the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games get set to kick off on Friday -- one year late, thanks to the pandemic -- that tradition is expected to be carried on, and then some with a number of Black Americans competing for Team USA in their respective spectrum of sports. Since Team USA's men's basketball team -- which is loaded with NBA players including Kevin Durant, widely regarded as the best player in the world -- is already leaving a lot to desire during the warm-up games, we may need to turn elsewhere to witness iconic moments by Black Americans in the Olympics. MORE: Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims Luckily, there is no shortage of Olympic sports that can also produce those iconic moments. And if history is any indication, one of those Black American Olympians is Simone Biles, who, as far as this writer can tell, is the only athlete in Tokyo with an eponymous trick that no one else can perform. That move is, of course, "The Simone Biles," otherwise known as the Yurchenko double pike that she pulled out of her bag of tricks on her way to winning a gold medal at the U.S. Classic back in May. The most decorated gymnast in history performed it again to a tee during the Olympic trials last month. https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1408588545946796034?s=20 The move will officially be named after her if she nails it in the Tokyo Olympics, which effectively would render it just as iconic if not more than the other moments that follow on the below list. Is anyone betting that it won't happen? We could get another iconic moment for Black Americans competing in the Olympics if track and field star Allyson Felix wins gold. Felix, who has won six gold medals and two silver medals since her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games -- an iconic moment in its own right. Not to be outdone, the 35-year-old mother of a 2-year-old daughter has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for other mothers who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics. That alone merits iconic status. [caption id="attachment_4176044" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Allyson Felix wins gold during the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016. | Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty[/caption] In the meantime, take a look at some of the other iconic and otherwise memorable moments from Black Americans competing at the Olympics through the years. And be sure to check back as we update this with new iconic moments in Tokyo.

#BlackGirlMagic: Atlanta Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To Win Harvard’s Debate Competition  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 4 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close