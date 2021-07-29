National
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy's: Episode 26 – "Separating the Man from the Music"

This week, we’re talking about who the internet wants to cancel including Da Baby, TI, and Kevin Samuels. We’ll also be undressing friendships: when to end them, being a good friend and starting new friendships. Plus, Lore’l tells us about her recent experience at Kanye’s listening party and Rolling Loud.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

