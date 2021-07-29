CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Woman Arrested for Assault on Cleveland Beauty Store Owners

An arrest has been made in a shocking attack on two owners of a Cleveland-area business that was captured on both cell phone and surveillance.

The woman who assaulted the two has also been identified as mentioned by a Cleveland Division of Police spokesperson.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Ebony Afzal, 25, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court documents.

Afzal is accused of beating the couple, who owns Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road, over what is said to be an $11.85 transaction.

Their son David Jo told News 5 Cleveland that it all started when Afzal allegedly tried to pay for the items with pre-paid credit card when it got declined.

When Afzal could not leave with the items she tried to purchase, she would soon start ” attacking Jo’s father first and when his mother stepped in, Afzal punched and dragged his mother across the floor by her hair.”

The female co-owner was left “unconscious.”

Physically, both owners are now doing alright and are already back to work at Chic’s.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Woman Arrested for Assault on Cleveland Beauty Store Owners  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

