An arrest has been made in a shocking attack on two owners of a Cleveland-area business that was captured on both cell phone and surveillance.
The woman who assaulted the two has also been identified as mentioned by a Cleveland Division of Police spokesperson.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Ebony Afzal, 25, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court documents.
Afzal is accused of beating the couple, who owns Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road, over what is said to be an $11.85 transaction.
Their son David Jo told News 5 Cleveland that it all started when Afzal allegedly tried to pay for the items with pre-paid credit card when it got declined.
When Afzal could not leave with the items she tried to purchase, she would soon start ” attacking Jo’s father first and when his mother stepped in, Afzal punched and dragged his mother across the floor by her hair.”
The female co-owner was left “unconscious.”
Physically, both owners are now doing alright and are already back to work at Chic’s.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
LOCAL NEWS: Woman Arrested for Assault on Cleveland Beauty Store Owners was originally published on wzakcleveland.com