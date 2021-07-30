Ashanti Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Teeny Tiny Blue Bikini

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gorgeous, unproblematic, and toned. These are a few of the descriptors that come to mind when I think of Ashanti. The humble princess of R&B is flaunting her perfectly chiseled 40-year-old body on the gram, and I’m not mad at her!

The singer gave a sassy runway walk towards the camera clad in a bleach blonde bob, white oversized sunglasses, a blueish purple iridescent bikini with a matching printed coverup. Her caption read:

“Energy When u been in the gym 33 days and you’re eating fries tonight!!! ”

I have no doubt that Ashanti’s curvy shape and toned tummy is the result of an amazing diet and rigorous fitness regimen. If you watch her stories, you’ll see she’s been dedicating lots of time and effort in the gym. She definitely takes her health and wellness routine seriously. We need details, sis!

Ashanti has lots to celebrate besides her 33-day gym run. The Long Island native, who is responsible for writing some chart-topping hits, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. Ashanti will stand alongside amazing talents like Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, and Michael B. Jordan for the class of 2022 inductions. What an honor!

I personally love to watch Ashanti win. She’s been in the entertainment industry for so long and despite the ups and downs of her career, she remains humble. She deserves it all!

