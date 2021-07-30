LOCAL NEWS: CLE Councilman Kenneth Johnson Found Guilty!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of Cleveland’s longtime members of City Council has been convicted.

Kenneth Johnson, who represents the city’s Ward 4 district, was found guilty on “all 15 counts” in regards to charges on corruption.

The councilman himself was on trial earlier on July 30 at a federal court hearing in Akron when he was given the news.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Johnson was arrested by federal agents at his Buckeye-Shaker home in February. The arrest came as part of the 15-count indictment surrounding misuse of funds and conspiracy. The indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Cleveland listed charges including conspiracy to commit theft from a federal program, aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, tampering with a witness and falsification of records during a federal investigation.

An executive assistant to Johnson, Garnell Jamison, “was also found guilty.”

Johnson was suspended from his role in Cleveland City Council earlier this year.

