LOCAL NEWS: Convicted CLE Councilman Kenneth Johnson’s Name to Be Removed from Recreation Center

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

This year has gone from bad to worse for a former Cleveland City Councilman.

Kenneth L. Johnson, who had represented Cleveland’s Ward 4 district for a long time, is now having his name removed from a recreation center located on the city’s East Side near E. 93rd Street.

The loss of his name from a building is not the only bad news for Johnson.

On July 30, he was convicted in a hearing in Akron by a federal jury on all 15 counts he was charged for and was later “removed from city council” on that same day.

Now the City of Cleveland is making the name change official.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

On Monday, city officials announced on Twitter that his name would be removed from the Kenneth L Johnson Recreation at 9206 Woodland Avenue. In the Tweet, they said any matters regarding a new name for the facility will require legislation.

That means it could be a while before the recreation center gets a new name.

Here is the City announcing Johnson’s removal:

Earlier this year, Johnson “was arrested by federal agents at his Buckeye-Shaker home.”

His arrest was part of a 15-count indictment on charges related to stolen and missing funds and conspiracy.

Now that his name is being removed from a building, this has become quite a fall from grace for the longtime councilman.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday 10 photos Launch gallery Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday 1. The Professor Gives A Lesson (Higher Learning) 1 of 10 2. "Tax Man Comin'" (Black-ish) 2 of 10 3. The College Experience (School Daze) 3 of 10 4. I Don't Leave Witnesses (King of New York) 4 of 10 5. Furious Styles Speech (Boyz N The Hood) 5 of 10 6. Ike Becomes A Monster (What's Love Got To Do With It) 6 of 10 7. Big Words (Akeelah and the Bee) 7 of 10 8. Theodore Brassel vs Ethan Hunt (Mission Impossible III) 8 of 10 9. Get This Man a Gun (John Wick 2) 9 of 10 10. Thanks For Walking Me Home (Hoodlum) 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday [caption id="attachment_3661988" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] Born in Augusta, Georgia on July 30, 1961, Laurence Fishburne left the South at an early age following his parent's divorce. Raised in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, Laurence - then known as Larry - earned his first acting role in 1973, on the ABC soap opera One Life To Live. In 1979 he landed a spot in the Vietnam war classic Apocalypse Now. He furthered his craft during the 80s, performing on television and stage. By the second half of the decade, he'd appeared in many movies that went on to become classics including School Daze, The Cotton Club and Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film, The Color Purple. Known for his recognizable voice, strong onscreen presence and ability to take on roles both large and small, Fishburne's profile continued to rise throughout the 90s and 2000s. Now, on his 60th birthday, we are celebrating an actor who is as versatile as he is dedicated to bringing out the best in every performance he takes on. "It's funny, a lot of people think I take myself seriously because I come off so serious sometimes. But it's not that I take myself seriously, I take what I do seriously." - Laurence Fishburne Check out some of the most iconic roles starring Laurene Fishburne in the gallery below.

LOCAL NEWS: Convicted CLE Councilman Kenneth Johnson’s Name to Be Removed from Recreation Center was originally published on wzakcleveland.com