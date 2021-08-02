LOCAL NEWS: Capitol Theatre Welcomes Back Moviegoers This Month!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A popular movie theater destination is opening its doors back up for the public after months of being closed.

Cleveland Cinemas’ Capitol Theatre on the city’s West Side – the Gordon Square district to be exact – is resuming operations on Aug. 12 after the COVID-19 pandemic had the historic location shut down for quite a while.

On the same day of its reopening, the Capitol is celebrating its relaunch with a 7 p.m. showing of the iconic 1939 movie ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ The next day will start showings of newer films.

In case you are wondering what the theater will look like when it reopens, films are not the only thing coming back.

Concessions, including popcorn, candy and beer options, are also returning. Those who are are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to still consider a mask expect for eating or drinking, while those who have not been vaccinated are required to wear one.

Originally, the Capitol was supposed to reopen last month, but had to be postponed due to “financial issues.”

