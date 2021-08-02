Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Biz Markie is now being laid to rest today at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York.  Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy.  It will be a private event for close friends and family. The legnedary rapper lost his battle to diabetes on July 16. In other sad news, Fetty Wap’s family is breaking their silence on the recent lost of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

14 photos Launch gallery

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

Continue reading 15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

[caption id="attachment_5097466" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Al Pereira / Getty[/caption] Sad news, Hip-Hop fans. The larger-than-life rap personality known to the world as Biz Markie has died. TMZ broke the story, and said this about the passing of the “Just a Friend” rapper:  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 Friday night. We’re told his wife, Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath … and the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight. Take a look at some cool, colorful and commemorative moments from the life of Hip-Hop’s beloved human beat machine. RIP BIZ! SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! SEE ALSO: Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 3 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close