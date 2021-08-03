Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rapper DaBaby Gives Bare Minimum Apology For Homophobic Rant After Losing Da Big Bag

The rapper issued a weak apology after being dropped from multiple gigs in response to his doubling down homophobic and poorly informed statements about HIV and AIDS first made at the Rolling Out Loud festival.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Rolling Loud Miami 2021

DaBaby performs onstage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25 in Miami. | Source: Rich Fury / Getty

After being dropped from multiple events and widespread backlash, rapper DaBaby has for a second time said he’s sorry for a homophobic rant he recently made to fans live on stage. Some Twitter users were not moved and questioned the veracity of the apology.

His statement failed to address multiple instances of doubling down on making homophobic statements, including a music video he made in which misinformed statements around HIV and AIDS were amplified. The Black AIDS Institute used the moment to expand the conversation around living with HIV and uplifting queer Black communities.

In a statement released Monday, the organization focused more on uplifting accurate information than DaBaby’s harmful comments.

“We recently witnessed inaccurate and hurtful comments directed towards our community,” said Black Aids Institute President and CEO Raniyah Copeland. “This incident and the public reaction prove there is much work to be done, and it must be done in the whole of Black communities.”

Copeland listed several things people absolutely needed to understand about HIV, noting Black queer communities are at risk for HIV. She also explained that risk for HIV has to do with an environment that allows inhumanity, misinformation, and hate to flourish.

She also lifted up the organization’s call for applications to the African American HIV University, along with other opportunities to learn more about the organization’s work. The Black AIDS Institute is the country’s only Black-led organization centered on the AIDS epidemic.

Preston Mitchum, director of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project, responded to some who claim DaBaby was being targeted because he was Black and pointed to how the rapper’s comments actually hurt Black people.

Many of the most critical voices have been Black people. Writer Jamal Jordan, known by the internet moniker Lil Uzi Hurt, challenged the idea that DaBaby’s upbringing made him incapable of empathy and critical thinking.

Also noticeably absent from Da Baby’s apologies are recognition of his disrespect of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. During his Rolling Loud performance, DaBaby brought out Tory Lanez, the performer previously accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He took the immediately after her performance.

Various Twitter users mentioned that Lanez served no purpose on stage except to be messy. He didn’t perform or do anything of note and possibly violated an active protective order. While the rapper says he did not see Megan, Lanez was arguably within 100 yards of her as she had just been on stage performing.

Bridget Todd, communications director for UltraViolet and host of the podcast, “There Are No Girls on the Internet,” asked if DaBaby’s public relations team was also going to draft an apology to Megan.

 

Erasure of the Black experience from the conversation around HIV and AIDS is not new. June marked the 40th anniversary of the first reported AIDS cases. As previously reported by NewsOne, early discussions of AIDS completely removed Black people from the conversation giving the perception it was simply a white gay man’s disease.

“Stigmatizing this health condition, which is no different from many other chronic diseases, holds people back from accessing life-saving HIV services,” Coleman continued. “It also deters the progress made toward uplifting the lives of people who are Black, LGBTQ, and/or living with HIV. All Black Lives Matter.”

SEE ALSO:

‘I’m Still Here’: 40 Years Since The First Reported Case Of AIDS, The Fight Continues

Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language During Powerful Testimony On Black Maternal Health

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

6 photos Launch gallery

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Continue reading Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson's booting from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana during her bid for the Olympic Team Trials points to the latest example at the intersection of systemic racism and gender, which often crashes down on Black women. Black women are often underpaid, overworked, and undervalued, much like every other career, but the world of sports proves especially difficult as men often dominate the industry, leading to significantly smaller endorsements amounts, anxiety over financial security. Black women in sports are rarely given their flowers and are mostly examined through a shallow lens, exalting their physique and physical appearance over their athletic ability and what they bring to the industry. On Tuesday it was revealed that Richardson would not be placed on the U.S. relay team, in hopes that the suspension would end in time to provide an opportunity to see the 21-year-old make her Olympic debut. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1412538138778537990?s=20 Richardson's suspension also highlighted a necessary conversation around marijuana and the legalization of a drug that now is being marketed as a means of entrepreneurship for communities in states which have now legalized its usage. But it has not reversed a large part of the collective groupthink who still believe users should be criminalized, nor has it freed the thousands of Black community members who were jailed in response. Serena Williams recently announced she will not partake in the upcoming games and Simone Biles routinely faces questioning over her dominance in the field of gymnastics. Prior to the announcement regarding Richardson, ESPN announced Malika Andrews, a Black reporter for the network, would be the sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals, booting Rachel Nichols, who is white, from her position. Nichols, who regularly hosts the "The Jump," replaced long-standing reporter Doris Burke during sideline coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals. https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1412450213692940295?s=20 Late last week a recording of Nichols expressing frustration over her colleague Maria Taylor, became a viral story for The New York Times. In the audio from last year, Nichols can be heard "venting" to Adam Mendelsohn, an adviser to LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul. Mendelsohn warned Nichols that she should move with caution at ESPN, labeling the network a “snake pit." In response, Nichols took aim at Taylor, mentioning her grievance over the network selecting Taylor as the face of the NBA Finals lineup on "The Jump." Nichols went on to say that Taylor was offered the job because the network was "feeling pressure" over its diversity woes. While Nichols apologized after the story took off, her comments helped to pit women against women in a field that is already difficult to break through, irrespective of race. It will be difficult for Taylor and Andrews to gain the respect of some followers as they will try to maintain it as an affirmative action hire, like Nichols originally did, instead of weighing the women on their journalistic standards and sports knowledge. The Richardson and ESPN controversies were just two of the many-layered stories that emerged this week, where Black women are routinely targeted for their flair, athleticism, and ability in the world of sports.

Rapper DaBaby Gives Bare Minimum Apology For Homophobic Rant After Losing Da Big Bag  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 3 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close