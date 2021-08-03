One of the more well-known supermarket chains in Northeast Ohio is changing up its mandates on masks and facial coverings as the Delta Variant is spreading during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Giant Eagle has announced some adjustments for both its employees and customers, even for those who are vaccinated.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
All employees will be required to have a face mask beginning Aug. 4
Giant Eagle is “strongly requesting” that customers comply with the same mask requirement, starting Friday, Aug. 6.
There will also be masks available for those who arrive without wearing one.
So that means employees have to wear masks at all times, while those who shop at the stores are highly advised to wear them as well.
Expect the chain to continue with curbside pickup and delivery service for every one of its patrons.
It is not known how long the revised policies will last.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of NickyLloyd and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of andreswd and Getty Images
Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday
Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday
1. The Professor Gives A Lesson (Higher Learning)1 of 10
2. "Tax Man Comin'" (Black-ish)2 of 10
3. The College Experience (School Daze)3 of 10
4. I Don't Leave Witnesses (King of New York)4 of 10
5. Furious Styles Speech (Boyz N The Hood)5 of 10
6. Ike Becomes A Monster (What's Love Got To Do With It)6 of 10
7. Big Words (Akeelah and the Bee)7 of 10
8. Theodore Brassel vs Ethan Hunt (Mission Impossible III)8 of 10
9. Get This Man a Gun (John Wick 2)9 of 10
10. Thanks For Walking Me Home (Hoodlum)10 of 10
LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Once Again Adjusting Its Mask-Wearing Policies on Customers, Employees was originally published on wzakcleveland.com