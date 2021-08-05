Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Yung Miami Gets Cheeky In A Sheer K Cavallrii Dress

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Yung Miami is quite possibly one of the funniest, realest vibes you’ll come across in the industry. Between her off beat singing, country twang, and lives with her BFF’s, her Instagram is my favorite account to watch.

When I’m not laughing from her shenanigans, I’m drooling over her fashion choices. The 27-year-old rapper gave lewks on the gram, clad in an orange, yellow, and pink crocheted K Cavallrii mini dress, partnered with yellow Bottega Veneta sandals.

 

The first images shows her casually posing by an oversized mirror. In the next image, the rapper appears to be at a gas station, leaning against her car. In the last picture, Miss Miami gets cheeky by posing on her knees in the driver seat of the car. Up until that point, I’m not sure anyone could tell her dress was slightly sheer.

In her next Instagram post, Miami did her best rendition of a scene in Mean Girls, where Amanda Seyfried’s character Karen lies about being sick to avoid going out with her friends.

“I can’t go out. *cough cough* I’m sick,” she recited from bed, clad in a bonnet and bed clothes. In the next clip, she does a model walk across the room in her K Cavallrii dress, Bottega Veneta heels, and her Birkin bag.

Social media was made for women like Yung Miami because all of her posts are a complete mood! In any case, I’m obsessed with her K Cavallrii dress. Her dear friend and stylist keeps her laced in great designs. What do you think? Are you loving this sheer, crocheted number?

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami, Latto, And Erica Banks Revive Christian Dior’s Monogram Shorts Set

Yung Miami And Lala Anthony Serve Style On A Platter In Their K Cavallrii Jumpsuit

Yung Miami Gets Cheeky In A Sheer K Cavallrii Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 3 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close