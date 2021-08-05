Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]

There’s a lot of good news and things to share on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Rickey Smiley just announced that he has been nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2021 Marconi Radio Awards in the category of Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year! The winners of the Marconi Radio Awards will be announced at the NAB and RAB Radio Show in Las Vegas on October 13th.  

Da Brat also announced that her new reality tv show on WE tv premieres today, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET.  The show will follow her relationship with Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. Hear Brat share what we will. see in the upcoming show!

 

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

