Beyoncé Shows Off Her YeeHaw In The Latest Ivy Park Rodeo Collection

Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

Are you ready for some new Ivy Park drip? Beyoncé is kicking off the last month of summer with a new Ivy Park X Adidas collection that’ll have you yelling “yeeeehawwww” while swinging the lasso.

In a post to the We Are Ivy Park Instagram page, they announced the latest collection, scheduled to drop in 2 weeks, on Thursday, August 19th.

The almost 2-minute long video gives your typical rodeo a facelift by featuring Beyoncé in a denim bodysuit with matching chaps. The award-winning singer also shows off a her curvy physique in a cow-print jumpsuit as well as a royal blue bodycon dress.

This time around, Bey featured a diverse group of talent to join the rodeo. Singer Snoh Aallegra, model Paloma Elsesser, rapper Tobe Nwigwe, rapper Monaleo, and actor Glynn Turman are just few of the cameos made in the video. Beyoncé made sure to reach out to certified cowgirls and boys to take part in her latest fashion collection and it shows.

In another post, the brand introduced Glynn Turman and his granddaughter Melina.

In 1999, Glynn Turman won the state’s Regional Team Roping Finals and placed in the top 5 in the National US Team Roping Champion Finals. In 2011 Glynn was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum’s Hall of Fame. And this year for Juneteenth he saw his lifelong work to bring the Black Rodeo to television realized on CBS.

Glynn has passed his rodeo legacy down to his family, including his granddaughter Melinda who appears here with him.”

A rodeo-inspired Ivy Park collection was inevitable. The Houston, Texas native proudly represents H-Town in everything she does. You can add to cart as soon as August 19th at 2pm EST.

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
