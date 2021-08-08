News
HomeNews

Retired NBA Player Stephen Jackson Participates In Effort Designed To Address Food Insecurity

He is on a mission to host food drives in all 50 states.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Retired NBA player and activist Stephen Jackson is tapping into the power of paying it forward through helping families who are facing food insecurity. According to KSNV, the former Los Angeles Clippers player recently participated in a Las Vegas-based food drive.

The community-driven effort was collaboratively led by Jackson, Feeding Children and Families Across America, Murphy’s Produce, the Girls Athletic Leadership School and other local nonprofits. Athletes like Jackson joined forces with the groups to lead a national campaign designed to eradicate hunger in vulnerable communities throughout the country. During the food drive, nearly 1,200 families received fresh produce. Meals were also delivered to individuals who could not make it to the food distribution event. To shed light on the alarming statistics related to food insecurity and foster conversations surrounding solutions, the groups hosted a discussion with elected officials about socio-economic obstacles and measures that can be put in place to address hunger.

“Just like we make money, we can make food, we can end hunger, we can end homelessness,” Jackson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “At the end of the day it’s not rocket science, treat people how you want to be treated. And that starts at the top, people that are living fine, people that are doing well.” He is on a mission to host food drives in all 50 states.

Food insecurity is one of America’s most pressing issues. Due to burdens stemming from the public health crisis, more than 42 million people may face hunger—including 13 million children, the nonprofit Feeding America reported. Many basketball players have led projects centered on providing meals for those in need. Amid the pandemic, Kyrie Irving donated $323,000 to Feeding America and provided 250,000 meals for New York residents through City Harvest.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Player Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Combat Food Insecurity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Star Bradley Beal Combats Food Insecurity, Digital Divide Amid COVID-19

49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Day Ten

Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments

5 photos Launch gallery

Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments

Continue reading Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments

Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments

[caption id="attachment_4180909" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Simone Biles competes in the balance beam final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. | Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty[/caption] Simone Biles officially returned to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning, and she made her comeback count. The superstar gymnast took home the bronze medal after competing in the balance beam finals, the fifth and final individual medal event for women's gymnastics. It marked the seventh time Biles has medaled at the Olympics and may have even resulted in her winning the gold had she not performed what the Associated Press called "a slightly watered-down version of her usual routine." Even though Biles had not competed in a week, she still medaled, backing up her reputation as the winningest gymnast of all time. All Biles needed was a double-pike dismount -- a move that was named after her had she twisted -- to register a score of 14.000, allowing her to finish in third place behind two Chinese gymnasts who won the gold and silver medals, respectively. [caption id="attachment_4180904" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Getty[/caption] Anticipation was at peak levels after USA Gymnastics announced that the 24-year-old announced her return to competition after temporarily withdrawing from the Olympics because of mental health concerns following the vault event on July 27. https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1422112558920601601?s=20 Prior to stepping away from the Olympics last week, Biles explained her brief hiatus.  “I just don’t trust myself as much as I used to,” Biles told reporters at the time. “I don’t know if it’s age. I’m a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m also not having as much fun, and I know that this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I came here, and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. So that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people.”  The seven-time all-around champion said she caught a case of the “twisties,” a loss of awareness in the air that could cause serious injuries for gymnasts. Biles previously shared with fans that she felt like she had "the weight of the world" on her shoulders at times. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard," she added. [caption id="attachment_4180905" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] Biles took home a silver medal at the U.S. Team finals and withdraw from the remaining individual events that included the all-around individual competition vault uneven bars and floor exercise. Tuesday's balance beam finals were her last chance to take home gold during the Tokyo Olympics. While an Olympic bronze medal is nothing to sneeze at, the 22-time gold medalist has undeniably cemented herself as the G.O.A.T in gymnastics history. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles earned her world champion status after dominating the competition with a gold medal in the individual all-around event, the vault, and on-floor exercise. [caption id="attachment_4180903" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] During the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships in Germany, Biles became the queen of the balance beam securing her fifth all-around title. While we're all giving Simone Biles more flowers, scroll down to get reacquainted with some of her previous balance beam domination complete with her signature gravity-defying moves. 

Retired NBA Player Stephen Jackson Participates In Effort Designed To Address Food Insecurity  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close