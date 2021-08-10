CLE
HomeCLE

Cleveland Heights Police Ask Public To Help Identify Killer of 13-Year-Old Boy

According to reports, the 13-year-old was in the kitchen of his relatives’ home when he was struck by a bullet in the neck.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Patrol car flashing lights for emergency

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A Milwaukee teen visiting relatives was killed by gunfire on Monday (August 9), and police say they have far more questions than answers regarding this tragic case.

London Hill, age 13, was identified as the victim. Hill died a short time after the shooting.

|| RELATED: 16 Year Old Girl Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting 17 Year Old ||

|| RELATED: Trump Supporter Pushed Towards Plea Deal To Lessen Sentence For Shooting Black Girl ||

Fox 8 reports that the incident took place around 6pm at a home on Woodview Road in Cleveland Heights.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim on the floor and they immediately began emergency medical care,” said Cleveland Heights Police Capt. Chris Britton.

It was the boy’s relative – a cousin – who made the call to 911 after hearing a pair of gunshots.

“Right now, we do not know why this shooting happened,” Britton said. “We are working this pretty much non-stop. We want to find the person responsible. This is just tragic and heartbreaking.”

Though information is scarce, officials were able to grab footage from neighborhood cameras. In one video, two young males can be seen walking near the area of the home around the time of the shooting. Still, no arrests relating to the murder have been made.

Capt. Britton asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 21, 2019

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Continue reading Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

[caption id="attachment_4156684" align="aligncenter" width="885"] Source: Raymond Hall / Getty[/caption] Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing - and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls. So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O's spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

Cleveland Heights Police Ask Public To Help Identify Killer of 13-Year-Old Boy  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close