LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Fair Officially Back on for 2021!

After being sidelined last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Greater Cleveland’s more cherished traditions is back.

The 124th Cuyahoga County Fair is taking place from now until Aug. 15.

It was to have its 124th edition in 2020, but plans were changed due to the pandemic as the event was cancelled.

Now that the fair is happening in 2021, you can expect to see “rides, mostly-unhealthy food, crafts, games, sights, smells, animals and entertainment” to light up the smiles of those attending.

Rain or shine, fair hours are noon-11 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors can expect free parking with a $8 gate fee for most. Kids under 3 and military members are free at the gate. Those looking to scream on the rides all day can score a daily ride pass for $25.

The 124th fair takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds located on 19201 East Bagley Road in Berea.

For more information on the fair, click here!

Click here to read more. 

 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference announcing three cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cuyahoga County. The three confirmed individuals are in their mid 50's. Two of them are married and began feeling sick after their return from a cruise on the Nile River. The third person recently traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a conference. As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed that there are currently five people under watch and eleven people have tested negative for the virus According to the Ohio Department of Health most persons start to see symptoms "within 14 days of traveling to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19."  Coronavirus symptoms are often fever, cough, shortness of breath and more.  If you feel sick please stay home from work and immediately seek medical attention. While hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes have been flying off the shelves, medical professionals have stressed that the best defense against this virus and others is to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Also, avoid touching your face with your hands including your eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs.  

