LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Fair Officially Back on for 2021!

After being sidelined last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Greater Cleveland’s more cherished traditions is back.
The 124th Cuyahoga County Fair is taking place from now until Aug. 15.
It was to have its 124th edition in 2020, but plans were changed due to the pandemic as the event was cancelled.
Now that the fair is happening in 2021, you can expect to see “rides, mostly-unhealthy food, crafts, games, sights, smells, animals and entertainment” to light up the smiles of those attending.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Rain or shine, fair hours are noon-11 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Visitors can expect free parking with a $8 gate fee for most. Kids under 3 and military members are free at the gate. Those looking to scream on the rides all day can score a daily ride pass for $25.
The 124th fair takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds located on 19201 East Bagley Road in Berea.
For more information on the fair, click here!
Click here to read more.
Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of RyanJLane amd Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Amanda Boughner / EyeEm and Getty Images
Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio
Three Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed in Cuyahoga County Ohio
1.
1 of 7
Director Dr. Acton announces Ohio’s first three positive cases of #COVID19 with @GovMikeDeWine and @LtGovHusted. The three positive cases are all in Cuyahoga County. Continue to follow our social media pages and visit https://t.co/vg4tN6d7vM for updates. pic.twitter.com/4bpygr0mn7— Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) March 9, 2020
2.
2 of 7
This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19. It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020
3.
3 of 7
New information: All three individuals who have tested positive for #COVID19 in #Ohio are from Cuyahoga County. https://t.co/a5g80NpF52— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020
4.
4 of 7
The state of emergency that I've declared in #Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response. #COVID19— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020
5. Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson weighs in...5 of 7
6.
6 of 7
A call center to answer questions regarding #COVID19 is now open. The call center will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/EPwotO9d2s— Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) March 7, 2020
7.
7 of 7
LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Fair Officially Back on for 2021! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com