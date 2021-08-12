What Are the Symptoms of a Traumatic Brain Injury, and Should You Contact an Attorney? [SPONSORED]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Traumatic brain injury may be defined as any form of trauma that affects how the brain functions. As we know, the brain is the most complex piece of the human body that we understand the least amount of information about. New studies about brain findings arise every day to give us a better understanding of how to use and protect our brain’s vitality. Injuries that disrupt our brain health exist in many ways, and it is critical to stay informed about what may have affected you.

Forms of Traumatic Brain Injury

In order to recognize a traumatic brain injury, it stands important to know the three main types of traumatic brain injury: Mild, Moderate, and Severe traumatic brain injury. Each may be measured on a scale called the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), determining severity.

Mild traumatic brain injury is a new discovery that may occur in any person’s daily life. Any force to the head area may cause a mild traumatic brain injury which should not be taken lightly. Take concussions, for example; these head injuries became normal events in the lives of active individuals, especially athletes. Traditionally, an athlete may suffer a concussion due to head trauma in a sports-related event and be told to continue on or rest for a short amount of time. We now know that mild traumatic brain injuries, like concussions, if not treated properly, may build up over time and affect a person’s brain cognition long-term.

Additionally, mild traumatic brain injuries may occur due to a sudden movement. Think about a moving car analogy: In the event you are driving at seventy miles per hour and suddenly hit the brakes to stop the car as soon as possible, this inertia-driven force may (literally) bounce your brain inside the skull cavity. The resulting effects may be bruising, swelling, or even bleeding of the brain and may be categorized as a traumatic brain injury.

Moderate and severe traumatic brain injury levels up a mild traumatic brain injury on the GCS measuring scale. As with mild traumatic brain injuries, moderate and severe traumatic brain injuries may arise out of force to the head area or by a penetrating injury such as a gunshot wound to the head area. Moderate and severe traumatic brain injuries jeopardize the lives of individuals every year and must seek careful attention. Falls by the elderly, incidents with firearms, motor vehicle crashes, and even assault cases all contribute to the leading causes of moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries. The CDC estimates that about 22 percent of people with TBI die annually, along with 30 percent of people suffering worse TBI-related detriments over time. Also, living with TBI requires constant care in order to stay out of the category of people who deteriorate due to its effects. Direct and indirect medical costs related to TBI accounted for over 75 billion dollars, mainly pertaining to TBIs requiring hospitalization along with fatalities.

Effects of Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injuries are proven to leave lasting effects, whether they become noticeable immediately or in the following years. Over 60,000 people die every year from traumatic brain injury effects with that number affecting people of all ages. The frightening statistic narrows down this number to 166 deaths daily. Studies continue to show that traumatic brain injuries cause both short-term and lasting effects. On one hand, you may suffer short-term memory loss, brain fog, trouble concentrating, and even headaches for weeks or months until these symptoms subside.

On the other hand, these symptoms, along with others such as brain damage, decreased motor function, and severe memory loss may permanently alter one’s quality of life. Determining the proper healthcare for a traumatic brain injury is the most important factor to keep in mind. These injuries must not be taken lightly and often require specialized treatment that ensures the recovery of brain function through consistent care and monitoring. Long-term effects of TBI are negatively significant, increasing the likelihood to suffer and potentially die from seizures, drug poisoning, infections, and pneumonia. This can be described as a triggering effect that basically refers to one event leading to another. Unfortunately, these circumstances negatively occur as a result of complex injuries. Traumatic brain injury patients may even find themselves needing a lifetime of treatment in order to maintain some quality of life. One must remember, the brain is the highest functioning organ in our bodies, with a large amount of information that we still do not know. It is up to us to protect this vital piece of the human body, regardless of material resources.

Traumatic brain injuries in children are critical to treat, regardless of whether their injuries are mild or severe. The reason for this stands as a prevention tactic to ensure that the effects do not linger and progress over time as the child matures into adulthood. Children’s brains are still developing with time, and an interruption in this development may trigger long-term effects that, unfortunately, are irreversible. Parents must keep in mind that their children’s brains form basic life skills such as behavior changes, social skills, and learning retention, which all contribute to a child living a productive adult life. Our children are the foundation of our society that will someday contribute to carrying out our traditions and forming traditions for the future of society; it is up to us to protect them.

As with many diseases, the elderly are at the greatest risk of requiring hospitalization or even succumbing to death due to a traumatic brain injury. Elderly people already suffer from similar effects caused by their apparent old age, such as memory loss and decreased productivity. These old-age misfortunes often entail that an adult in their later years may suffer a traumatic brain injury and never receive a proper diagnosis from a healthcare provider. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence, and these mistakes must not be taken lightly due to their extreme consequences. Also, senior citizens are commonly taking additional medications that may negatively affect them in the event that they suffer from a traumatic brain injury. According to the CDC, Anticoagulants like warfarin (Coumadin), rivaroxaban (Xarelto), and apixaban (Eliquis), and antiplatelet medications like clopidogrel (Plavix), ticagrelor (Brilinta), and acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin) may all increase the amount of bleeding in the brain following a traumatic brain injury.

Finding a Traumatic Brain Injury Attorney

Traumatic brain injury attorneys require the experience and know-how to handle these complex cases properly. For starters, an attorney who may think they are only facilitating a traditional car accident case may not ask to dive deeper into the injuries suffered to check for a traumatic brain injury. Choosing the right attorney often boils down to experience in this field of work in order to ask the right questions and ensure clients receive proper compensation and treatment. In order to decipher through attorneys, one must use a detail-oriented evaluation process. To elaborate, some attorneys may only practice with a singular goal in mind: to make money. Now, making money is a great thing at times, but it should not be the focus of all decisions behind a client’s case. Other attorneys may have good intentions, but their experience in this field may be lacking. Traumatic brain injuries are only recently becoming more outspoken due to the meter of transparency in sports, medicine, and overall good health on the rise. In order to obtain a proper attorney, one must keep in mind all of the complexities that go into receiving proper care. For example, a traumatic brain injury attorney must gather a team of reputable medical experts to prove your case for a traumatic brain injury claim based on the facts and proper collection of data. Then, a traumatic brain injury attorney must gather a team of economic professionals to work with medical experts to develop a short or long-term treatment plan that most greatly benefits the victim of a TBI. Next, a traumatic brain injury attorney must gather all of this information among others and use it to justify to the other side why your case matters. Of course, little things along the way, such as using properly backed medical journals and experts to support your findings, play into the skillset of an experienced traumatic brain injury attorney. Often, the people on the other side of your traumatic brain injury case work for or within the insurance company’s line of work. Therefore, their main goal may aim to prove the absolute opposite of your claims and explain why your attorney’s research is wrong. Insurance companies may hire defense attorneys to minimize your claims in an attempt to limit monetary damages. The reality for you may be a cold-hearted realization of one person against another fighting for what is right.

On the other hand, traumatic brain injury attorneys have the duty, as all attorneys possess, to disperse their client’s money properly in the most efficient matter. However, when it comes down to a complex injury such as TBI, factors play into an attorney’s decision to suggest where their client’s money may be dispersed in the best place possible. For example, some attorneys go the extra mile in using their expert medical and economic resources to research programs around the country and the globe that offer TBI treatment in the highest capacity. Programs exist across that nation that may not only treat TBI patients on a daily basis but also improve TBI patients with one-on-one exercises and specialized testing. The typical health care providers at your local hospital may not be a part of a TBI-specific treatment team or division within their employer. Facilitating a branch of specialized medical experts costs large amounts of time and money that standard hospitals may not want to deal with. All of these factors play a role in your determination of the right attorney to represent you in your traumatic brain injury case. The best results for each of these factors simply come down to experience and dedication. As with the medical experts, finding the proper TBI attorney may prove to be less common than a traditional attorney specializing in basic matters. Whether you research on behalf of yourself or on behalf of another, it is important to keep these facts in mind. If you are the victim of a traumatic brain injury, your life may be dramatically impacted in one way or another. Therefore, you deserve the absolute reassurance that this obstacle can be overcome, and your quality of life may not be diminished.

Traumatic brain injuries should not be taken lightly. Whether they are mild or severe, we may be able to help.

Why Choose The Cochran Firm

The attorneys at The Cochran Firm are among the nation’s most successful and tenacious attorneys. When navigating through the legal process, you deserve to have an experienced attorney by your side. The Cochran Firm attorneys know how to fight for you.

Here at The Cochran Firm Cleveland, our experienced attorneys are ready to help you or someone you love pursuing a brain injury claim. Our attorneys work closely with each of our clients using pooled resources and their access to legal expertise to ensure the most effective legal representation available is provided.

You need the help of an experienced brain injury lawyer who has proven successful results in other similar cases to guide you through the process and help you to receive the monetary damages you are entitled to under the law. At The Cochran Firm, we have the offices, the experience, the results, and the resources to aid clients throughout the United States.

Please contact the brain injury attorneys at The Cochran Firm Cleveland today for your free, no-obligation initial consultation today.

