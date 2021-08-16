Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In Real Housewives of Atlanta hair news, Marlo Hampton recently got a hair transplant to fill in her edges which resulted in both of her eyes swelling. She went on her Instagram Live to briefly talk about her experience and show her swollen eyes. She stated that she wanted to show her followers her reaction to the surgery for transparency reasons.

Marlo admitted that the process was not fun at all, but she did take the time to record the journey which will later be shared on her Youtube Channel.

“Stay with my journey with them, let’s see if it was worth it. Because baby, it was painful. It was painful. But I wanted you to at least see this,” stated Marlo.

I think it’s safe to assume that Marlo’s hair transplant is connected to the revelation she made on one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 12) shows about her thinning edges being her biggest insecurity. About a week after Marlo revealed this insecurity on the show, her castmate, Kenya Moore, stormed Marlo’s Wig collection launch with her own hair growth product and signs that read, “Your edges matter.”

I am interested to see the results of Marlo’s hair transplant. I am wondering if the edges will look natural, if they will last, and if the entire process will eventually boost her confidence in that area. Although I am disturbed by the fact that Black women are often pushed to extreme measures and held to high standards when it comes to beauty, I’m also not mad at Marlo for spending her money on what makes her happy.

I’ll definitely be stalking her Instagram page to see how the new edges lay.

