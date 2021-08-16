LOCAL NEWS: Almost ALL Northeast Ohio Counties Have High Spread of COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The spreading in the state of Ohio has gotten worse with the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to linger around for a while longer.

It has gotten more dangerous, particularly in Northeast Ohio as every county except one in that area has a “high” spread of COVID.

Ashtabula is the only county that is lower with the “substantial transmission” rate.

There is also more cases being hospitalized.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1977 new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours. 40 others were hospitalized with 4 more taken to the ICU.

Here is date below from the state on “a steady increase in patients.”

Despite the increase in hospitalization, there are more people in Ohio getting vaccinated.

The numbers of those vaccinated are the highest since waning days of the state’s Vax-a-Million days.

