LOCAL NEWS: New Funding for Greater Cleveland Food Bank Proposed

A beloved Cleveland area charity and organization could be getting some much needed assistance in funding thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is at the center of a legislative proposal from Cleveland City Council as broadcasted by council-members on Aug. 17.

What is going to be introduced is $5 million in increased funding for the Food Bank, which saw the needs of the Greater Cleveland increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plan, which was “signed into law by by President Joe Biden this past winter,” is a relief plan to help with funding for those who truly need it, especially the local Food Bank.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the city says the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has served more than 400,000 residents, with roughly a third of those seeking assistance for the first time ever. With demand higher than ever, the charity made headlines with its drive-thru distribution events, notably from the Muni Lot.

According to the Food Bank’s President and CEO Kristin Warzocha, the beginning of the pandemic saw “the need for emergency food” increase big time.

“We tried to do the first drive-thru distribution at our facility on Waterloo in the Collinwood neighborhood, and very quickly realized that we didn’t have the space to accommodate the huge amount of need that we were seeing,” says Warzocha of the event that would soon relocate to the much larger Muni Lot in Downtown.

Right now, it is not known how much money from the Rescue Plan will be allocated for the city of Cleveland.

If it goes through successfully, it will greatly help such great organizations like the Food Bank.

