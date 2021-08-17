LOCAL NEWS: Nick Chubb Teaming Up With Chipotle to Help High Schools with Free Food

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of the well-known current players with the Cleveland Browns is working with one of the most popular fast casual restaurant chains to help area high school teams get some free meals.

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Browns running back Nick Chubb are looking for some schools that could win “free food each week for an entire season!”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In a promotion video on their website, the Chipotle Team Meal Challenge calls for Northeast Ohio high school teams to post a creative video showing Chubb why the fast food restaurant should sponsor their team; “whether you’ve been working the hardest, overcoming obstacles or you just love Chipotle.” Teams should post their video on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtags #ChipotleTeamMealCLE or #Entry.

Among the counties taking part include Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit, plus additional counties in Northeast Ohio.

Winners are expected to be announced early next month.

