LOCAL NEWS: Nick Chubb Teaming Up With Chipotle to Help High Schools with Free Food

One of the well-known current players with the Cleveland Browns is working with one of the most popular fast casual restaurant chains to help area high school teams get some free meals.
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Browns running back Nick Chubb are looking for some schools that could win “free food each week for an entire season!”
Who can say no to FREE food?
Here is how to take part and enter below.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
In a promotion video on their website, the Chipotle Team Meal Challenge calls for Northeast Ohio high school teams to post a creative video showing Chubb why the fast food restaurant should sponsor their team; “whether you’ve been working the hardest, overcoming obstacles or you just love Chipotle.”
Teams should post their video on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtags #ChipotleTeamMealCLE or #Entry.
Among the counties taking part include Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit, plus additional counties in Northeast Ohio.
Winners are expected to be announced early next month.
For more info on the challenge, click here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Getty Images
Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio
Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio
1.
1 of 4
Head Coaches and executives from Cleveland’s three major professional sports teams - the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians - are forming a sports alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020
2.
2 of 4
Today, we’re announcing a sports alliance between the Cavs, @Browns & @Indians to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 27, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/LgdSgsG5Rw#NBATogether | #BeTheSolution pic.twitter.com/WY70If0Vsa
3.
3 of 4
Our organization constantly strives to unite and inspire Northeast Ohio with the power of team. This morning we announced an alliance with our neighbors at the @Cavs & @Browns to further that mission in several key areas.https://t.co/0K2eTMUL8O pic.twitter.com/dzNTNE1IFz— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 27, 2020
4.
4 of 4
We've joined together with the @cavs and @Indians— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 27, 2020
to solicit a call to action on community movements and initiatives
Details » https://t.co/eC6iQf5gGd#BeTheSolution | #AllForCleveland pic.twitter.com/GGZgXM52uL
LOCAL NEWS: Nick Chubb Teaming Up With Chipotle to Help High Schools with Free Food was originally published on wzakcleveland.com