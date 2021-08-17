We’re sending our love to Keyshia Cole. She laid her mother, Frankie Lons to rest over the weekend and says she hopes her mother is proud that all of her siblings were together. In other news, both. DJ Khaled and Jim Jones revealed they just recovered from COVID-19. Jim Jones left a message on his social media saying he thought he would never get it and to stay safe. Rickey Smiley has some words to say in the video below…
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
1. U.S. Virgin Islands
2. Saint Martin
3. Saint Barthelemy
4. Martinique
5. Malta
6. Libya
7. Lesotho
8. Kazakhstan
9. Isle of Man
10. Ireland
11. Iran
12. Guadeloupe
13. Greece
14. Gibraltar
15. Curaçao
16. Andorra
Hot Spot: These Celebrities Are Urging People To Be Safe After Getting COVID [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com